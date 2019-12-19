TODAY’S WORD is clandestine. Example: George and Sue wanted to be alone, but they couldn't find a suitable clandestine location.
THURSDAY’S WORD was droll. It means to be humorous, quizzical or have an odd quality. Example: "His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow," from "A Visit from St. Nicholas," by Clement Moore.
Talkin' about...
Last Sunday the Bulletin published a photograph of Edrick Trotter, a 10-year-old grandson of Frances Trotter (and her late husband, Tyrone), and how he had competed in the National Park Service's annual oratorical contest that honors Frederick Douglass.
Well, word arrived this week that Edrick, who lives in Washington, D.C., with his sister, Eriyielle Trotter, actually won the competition.
Perhaps we should say that such an honor speaks well for Edrick's oratorical talents.
Holiday movies
A few days ago we talked about Christmas movies and asked you to share your favorites.
Kathryn Woiblett of Martinsville took us up on that idea and sent these thoughts:
"My favorite holiday movie is 'A Christmas Story' about a young boy named Ralphie and the desire of his heart, to receive a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. My husband and I watch the movie every Christmas Day. It's a tradition we very much enjoy and it never gets old."
Yes, Ralphie is a staple for many -- and a marathon broadcast on Christmas Day. The movie spawned many replicas of the "woman's-leg lamp" -- a coworker had one he would bring out as a Christmas decoration -- and the pronunciation of "fraj-ill-EEEE" as Ralphie's father reads the words on the box containing a big prize he has won (the leg lamp). Of course, that word was fragile.
So don't let Kathryn get all the glory. Send us your list to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
What about TV?
One other staple of the holiday season always were the TV specials -- and special episodes -- on television. Are there many of those any more? We miss the "family" appearances by Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby and, of course, Bob Hope and the troops. That was iconic television.
Bad joke of the day
QUESTION: What did the boar tell the sow after she gave birth to a new litter?
ANSWER: You are going to have to be a sty-at-home mom.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "A Visit from St. Nicholas" -- a poem by Clement Moore that typically is called "The Night Before Christmas -- named Santa Claus's eight reindeer, and although the idea of Santa's sleigh being pulled by reindeer was from an older legend, Moore's poem, first published anonymously in the Troy, N.Y., Sentinel on Dec. 23, 1823, gave them their names.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Santa Claus is based on St. Nicholas, but from which two characters did St. Nicholas emerge? HINT: Neither was named Kris Kringle.
