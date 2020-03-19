TODAY’S WORD is Cyrano. (This week we are looking at words that come from characters in literature or the theater.) Example: Colton wasn't having any luck getting women on online dating sites, so he got that cyber-Cyrano Tyler to rewrite his profiles to make him look good.
THURSDAY’S WORD was scrooge. It means a person who is stingy with money and comes from Ebenezer Scrooge, the protagonist of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella, "A Christmas Carol." Example: Cheyenne thought her parents were such scrooges that they’d never spring for internet, but much to her surprise, now that she was out of school and her parents may end up having to work from home due to coronavirus isolation, her parents had internet installed at home.
Test questions
The teacher got mad, but to the students, these answers to test questions were correct ...
- In what battle did Napoleon Bonaparte die? - His last one
- Where was the Declaration of Independence signed? - At the bottom
- In what state does the Papaloapan River flow? - In the liquid state
- What is the principle cause of divorce? - Marriage
Contribute to The Stroller
While we're all stuck at home these days because COVID-19 protections, we need the newspaper more than ever to keep in touch. That includes the fun stuff -- jokes and anecdotes -- in the Stroller. Call or email us with yours.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In a series of trivia questions provided by Jane Pilson of Ridgeway, we've been talking about the connection between Thomas Jefferson and Revolutionary War officer Eliphaz Shelton, who gave the land for the Patrick County courthouse, and Shelton's relationship to Henry VIII wife Anne Boleyn ... leading to the question, how does all that relate next to the Battle of Iwo Jima? If you managed to follow all that, here's the answer: "Remember Shelton Scales, who used to send jokes to The Stroller? He was a Marine in WWII at Iwo Jima and also had a Shelton family tree that went back at least twice as far as anyone would believe," Pilson wrote.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Obituaries in the Bulletin used to be prepared in official newspaper style by newsroom staff, but several years ago they moved to being paid obituaries (one of the last newspapers in the nation to take that step), and so some obituaries submitted by families via the funeral homes became much more personal in nature. Some obituaries are still talked about to this day. From whose delightful and entertaining obituary did this line come?: "When he was born (on a tobacco farm in Sandy Ridge, Stokes County, North Carolina), his mother, ---, was 36 years old and his father, ---, was 69. That’s worth repeating. When --- was born (in 1917) his father was 69 years old and thus 13 years old when the Civil War started."
