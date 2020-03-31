TODAY’S WORD is evoke. For example: The smell of White Shoulders talcum powder always evoked in Betzaida powerful memories of her elegant and loving grandmother.
TUESDAY’S WORD was invoke. It means to call on (a deity or spirit) in prayer, as a witness, or for inspiration. Example: The mysterious woman wearing ribbons and crystals and dressed in a long, flowing black and purple gown tried to invoke a spirit by uttering spells and waving her hands over a crystal ball.
Cheers!
If we're not supposed to leave home during COVID-19 isolations, how do we refill our beer mugs or fill our glasses to make the cheer?
With a delivery from Shindig and Wild Magnolia, of course. These restaurants, owned by Pearson Restaurant Group, are offering beer and wine deliveries, but you can pick up orders, too. Just call 276-734-9300 for Shindig, at 37 E. Main St., or 276-666-6666 for Wild Mags (that's its nickname), which is behind Patrick Henry Mall.
Military funerals
Chaplain Walter Sheppard of the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville-Henry County has some disappointing but predictable news in these days of COVID-19 isolations. "For the safety of our members and the safety of others, it [the honor guard] will not be assistant any Veterans' funerals until further notice," he advised The Stroller.
At the same time, the governor's proclamation on Monday made it illegal for groups of more than 10 people to get together, either indoors or outdoors, which certainly has an effect on funerals.
If you would like to share with Bulletin readers how your family have handled funerals during this time period, email accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Let’s keep each other company during this time of isolation with our jokes, funny stories and comments. Send your conversation-starters or your funnies to The Stroller, at the contact information listed at the end of this column.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Gracie Allen was George Burns’ partner in entertainment and wife of 38 years (until she died of heart disease), and he never married again. However, his famous partner in life was not his first wife. Before he met Allen in 1923, he was married for 26 weeks to Hannah Siegel, but the marriage supposedly never was consummated. Known on stage as Hermosa Jose, she was one of his dance partners when he went on a tour for shows. Her parents would not have allowed her to tour as a single girl. Burns back then normally partnered with a girl, sometimes in comic patter and other times in an adagio dance routine (a combination of steps done to slow music, followed up by faster). The pair divorced after the tour. Talk about going to extremes for your job.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA: George Burns was drafted into the Army when the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, but he failed the physical -- why?
