TODAY’S WORD is exculpatory. The senator said evidence about whether the president violated his oath of office was exculpatory.
FRIDAY’S WORD was recalcitrant. That means extremely stubborn to the point of being belligerent. Lucy wanted Charlie to run fast and kick the football, but he was recalcitrant about doing so.
Tell us about the best of us
The Bulletin wants to find the people in our region have made the biggest impact on life during 2019. And we want you to help us figure that out.
Our "Fabulous Five" will identify and amplify the efforts of a quintet of superior individuals. And these don't have to be elected leaders or captains of industry. But their efforts should be recognizable and emblematic of the values we share.
If you have any thoughts, drop us a line and make your case. Just send a recommendations to info@martinsvillebulletin or call The Stroller at the number below. We don't need many words, more of a "Dragnet"-type report: just the facts.
Parade time
The Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade will step off Sunday at 3 p.m. in uptown Martinsville. The parade was delayed from Nov. 23 because of weather. And that was a cold a rainy day. Good call. The forecast for parade time is clear, sunny and a high of 55. Perfect.
If you want to know the lineup for the parade, the preliminary list appears on Page B8. That processional, led by Grand Marshal Sonny Richardson, looks like a fun day.
Stay tuned for major coverage at www.martinsvillebulletin.com and in Monday's print edition. And, if you visit the website, you can look back at images from parades in Stuart and Ridgeway, too.
More Golden favorites
The Stroller told you on Friday about the front-running actors oddsmakers had established for the upcoming Golden Globes. And we promised to share today the favorites among movies and TV shows. Here's that list:
- Best Motion Picture – Comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
- Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Irishman.
- Best Television Series – Drama: The Crown.
- Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy: Fleabag.
The Stroller watched some of the Irishman before falling asleep and will return to that. The movie about the summer of 1969 ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood") looks intriguing. The TV shows aren't in our lineup, but we've heard good things.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Golden Globes awards are chosen by a vote of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has 90 active members from 55 countries with an estimated total readership of more than 250 million collectively across their respective publications.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: From where did the cliche-level remark about Christmas -- "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" -- emerge?
