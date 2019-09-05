TODAY'S WORD is widdershins. Example: The children ran widdershins around the babysitter.
THURSDAY’S WORD was borborygm. It means the noise your stomach makes when it rumbles and growls. Example: As the last notes of “Love Lifted Me” faded away, and the congregation settled into its moment of silence before the solemn part of the service, Myrtle was mortified by the borborygm that came from within her and seemed to rumble and echo from one end of the sanctuary to the next — why couldn’t that have happened at least during the hymn?
Ho-ho-ho ... already?
The Christmas season starts on Sept. 14, when the 17th annual Ken Adams Memorial Patrick County Toy Run takes place, to benefit the Patrick County Christmas Cheer program. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department. Vehicles will leave at 1 a.m. The entry fee is $10, and there will be door prizes, plus hotdogs for all riders. The ride is open to all types of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Groups joining together to make it happen include the Red Knights Va. Chapter 11 MC, Ross-Harbour United Methodist Church and Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, call Cathy Adams at 276-930-1530.
Watch out!
Mary Thompson, who moved to Axton "from way up north" in the spring, said she loves this area. It's nice and warm, and the people are friendly. She also enjoys aspects of nature she encounters and has bought guidebooks to help her recognize any snakes, insects or birds she may not recognize.
Well -- the other day she was moving some flower pots in the garage when she came across a dull black spider a little bigger than a quarter, with a vivid red hourglass shape on its underside. She looked it up and confirmed it to be a black widow spider, which is venomous. She's taking the opportunity to warn everyone to wear thick gloves and be careful while moving things outside or gardening.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Billy Ray Cyrus's smash hit was "Achy Breaky Heart," in 1992. Now he sings a cameo and performs in a video with Lil Nas X's hit "Old Town Road." The song, with pounding beats, a twanging banjo and a cowboy theme, started out on the Billboard's country chart, then was kicked off it. In a statement to Rolling Stone, Billboard said the track “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.” Cyrus tweeted about it: “It was so obvious to me after hearing the song just one time. I was thinking, what’s not country about it? What’s the rudimentary element of a country and western song? Then I thought, it’s honest, humble, and has an infectious hook, and a banjo. What the hell more do ya need?” That's when Cyrus joined Lil Nas X for the remix and new video, which went wild all over the internet and radio. The video on YouTube alone has 306 million views.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is Billy Ray Cyrus's famous (or infamous) daughter?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.