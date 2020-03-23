TODAY’S WORD is pollyanna. Example: Betsy was such a pollyanna she was just excited that the isolation from the pandemic gives her time to work on her scrapbooking, and was actually hoping for a couple of months off work, to make a quilt, too. (This week we are looking at words that come from characters in literature or theater.)
MONDAY’S WORD was pander. It means someone who caters to and often exploits the weaknesses of others. It started out meaning someone who acts as a go-between for a pair of lovers, but its meaning has changed over time. It comes from the character Pandare in Chaucer's classic poem "Troilus and Criseyde." Example: The politician always is pandering to the base weaknesses of his constituents rather than looking for solutions that would improve society in the long run.
Join in the fun
The Stroller can't think of any more Words of the Day that come from characters in literature or theater. Can you? If so, email your suggestions to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com or call 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and leave a message.
Because of all these COVID-19 precautions, The Stroller is staying holed up at home but is checking messages on the Bulletin's Extension 243 every hour -- thank goodness for all the wonders of technology!
It's actually not so bad being "stuck" at home, connected to the office and to Bulletin readers through the internet and telephone ... with the cat on the lap, the dog at the feet and the view of cheerful white-and-yellow daffodils out the window.
How about you? Are you being careful and staying safe? Are you getting bored at home? This isolation based on fears of the pandemic makes the newspaper all that more important, to keep up with the world around us. That certainly counts with The Stroller, our place for fun, humor and connection. Contact us. With whatever. Keep in touch with the everyone.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: George Carlin was an American stand-up comedian, actor, comic and social critic. His dark comedy and reflections were on topics such as politics, the English language, religion, psychology and many taboo topics. His comments included, "Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is maniac?"; "Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that;" "One can never know for sure what a deserted area looks like;" and home is just "a place for my stuff."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which comedian is known for saying the following? “I keep telling people I'll make movies until I'm fifty and then I'll go and do something else. I'm going to be a professional gentleman of leisure.” He is now 58, received a Golden Globe nomination for a 2019 movie and has another coming out this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.