TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word sen. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: The formerly sharp senator was going senile.
TUESDAY’S WORD is the Latin root word pater. It means father. Some English words formed with it include patronize, paternity, patriarch, patriot and patron. Patronize means to frequent a business as a customer; a patron is a person who gives financial or other support (supportive like a father) to a person, organization, cause or activity. Example: During the pandemic isolations, Cecile was worried about her favorite MHC restaurants and the local families who ran them, so she made sure to patronize them by ordering take-out at least two evenings a week.
How we confuse dogs
There’s some interesting insight in “8 Things We Do That Really Confuse Our Dogs” by Melissa Starling and Paul McGreevy on “The Conversation,” Feb. 5. They are:
1. We leave them alone. Dogs are social animals and don’t understand why members of their group leave — or if they’ll ever return.
2. We are visually driven. They get information about the world by walking around smelling things, so it doesn’t make sense that we sit quietly and look (such as at a TV).
3. We like to hug. When dogs are held or pinned down, they feel like they’re in danger, hard to escape.
4. We don’t like to be bitten. Dogs use their mouths all the time, including in play and affection. Their teeth don’t hurt each other’s furry, thick skin as much as they hurt our bare skin.
5. We don’t eat food from the bin. Dogs can eat food off of anything.
6. We share territories. They guard them.
7. We don’t like to be bitten. For them, play-fighting is part of bonding.
8. We use our hands often. Sometimes we use them in good ways, such as to pet or give treats, and sometimes in bad ways, such as to admonish or trim nails. That unpredictability is worrisome.
Churches
The Bulletin is conducting a survey about how churches are reopening after the pandemic isolations. Your church should have been contacted by email or IM by now. If not, email accent@martinsvillebulletin.com to be included.
Free community meal
Suddenly the weather isn’t hot anymore, and what better dinner than chicken and rice casserole on a chilly, dreary rainy day? That’s what’s on the menu at Christ Episcopal Church, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The free meal is take-out only. The church, located at 311 E. Church St. (across from the library), serves a free meal each week.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Ina Brown’s part of the winnings in the $32 million class-action lawsuit she helped get started against American Family Publishers for deceptive advertising was $1,000.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which bird is there more of than any other bird on the planet?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.