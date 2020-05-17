TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word pon, pos or pound (they mean the same). What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: When the new company took over, it imposed stricter rules on how the procedures should be carried out.
SUNDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word dent, also spelled dont. It means tooth. Some English words formed with it include dental, denture, orthodontist, peridontal and dentil (dentil moulding is woodwork shaped into little rectangles, like teeth). Example: After five months of searching for the perfect home, Thomas and Janice fell in love with the Tudor-style house on Thomas Heights, with its elegant curved stairway, high windows, three fireplaces and intricate dentil crown moulding.
The city's best rolls
The Facebook page "This Is My Town's History-Martinsville, Virginia" is full of little gems of history and memory, submitted by local natives and residents. It's managed by Ray Hooper and Rita Watson.
A recent entry is about James "Slick" Kilpatrick, who "made the best rolls ever eaten ... fresh rolls, made from scratch, every day." He was the chef at the old Memorial Hospital, when it was on Starling Avenue, and then Memorial Hospital of MHC. He started working at the hospital in 1964 a month before it opened, the entry says, and he ended up responsible for three meals a day, for an average of 185 patients plus staff, volunteers and aides -- sometimes up to 250 people.
"He loved his work, and he worked hard. And he had the most wonderful smile," the entry concludes.
Farmer's Market
After you've checked out the history Facebook page, look up Farmers Market - Uptown Martinsville, or visit martinsvilleuptown.net. You can see the fresh produce for sale and place your orders for pickup on Saturday.
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Steve Harvey is the celebrity who shows up to winners' houses with the Publishers Clearning House Prize Patrol. That's just one of his many gigs. He hosts "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" on radio, "Family Feud," "Celebrity Family Feud," the Miss Universe competition and "Fox's New Year's Eve." How does he find the time for all that? He also hosted "Little Big Shots," "Little Big Shots Forever Young" and "Steve Harvey's Funderdome." He has written four books, including "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man," which was published in 2009.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the past few days, The Stroller's trivia questions have been looking at sweepstakes held by magazine-sales companies. The intention was not to send anyone to enter them, just to take a little trip through memory lane with commercials and themes that were big in earlier years. Those sweepstakes have been accused of using misleading techniques. What was Ina Brown's role in that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.