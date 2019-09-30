TODAY’S WORD is goombah. Example: While Franklin felt competent in his hometown, he would be intimidated to go to Roanoke or Greensboro with his goombah, Ben.
MONDAY’S WORD is gonzo. It means far-out journalism. Example: While Cherise read The New York Times, Martinsville Bulletin and Roanoke Times, her husband was a real fan of the gonzo he would find on the web, leading to their having different perspectives on the issues.
Halloween candy
We all know why the stores put out Halloween candy so far in advance ... it's because, if we buy it early, we'll accidentally eat it before Halloween and have to buy more. How many rounds of that happen to some folks?
We have some news about Halloween candy we've been holding onto for a few days, but it just seemed tacky to talk about it before October. Now we can. A company called www.bid-on-equipment.com has released results of a survey that ranks the popularity of 100 candies for Halloween.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups was No. 1 for 12 states, followed by regular M&Ms with seven states (including Virginia) and Snickers with five states. Neighboring North Carolina goes for Milk Duds.
Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts and Gummy Worms were the top sellers in just one state each.
People who don't have kids spend an average of $25 on Halloween candy, whereas people with kids spend $35, according to the survey.
The ideal hours for trick-or-treating are 6-9 p.m., and kids trick-or-treat up to age 15.
Empty Place at the Table
Southside Survivor Response Table will host a fundraising dinner, Empty Place at the Table, at 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The name of the event is a nod to people who have been killed by domestic violence. Ticket costs start at $40, and tickets can be purchased over Eventbrite.
A ghostly campus legacy
"Guardians of a Ghostly Campus Legacy" by Bradley Richards and Simon Willms on Narratively is an interesting story about two rival stonemasons who were hired in 1856 to carve the reliefs of University College, a Norman Romanesque building in the University of Toronto.
The Russian Ivan Reznikoff and Greek Paul Diabolos did not like each other, and they taunted each other by carving "baboon-faced Gargoyles" and "grotesque images" of each other's faces into the buildings' features.
It got worse: Reznikoff had saved up plenty of money to get married, but Diabolos convinced Reznikoff's intended to elope with him -- and not only ran off with the woman, but with the money Reznikoff had saved for his expected life with her.
The two ended up in a huge fight that resulted, among other things, in a wooden door still scarred by ax marks -- and Reznikoff's body buried under the building's foundation, at the foot of tower stairs. His skeleton was discovered after a massive fire in 1890.
To this day, many say that part of the university is haunted.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Peter Parker got the superpowers of Spider-Man by being bitten by a radioactive spider.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who raised Peter Parker?
