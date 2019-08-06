TODAY'S WORD is blanch. Example: By the time Marybelle blanched the entire bushel of peaches, she was too tired and cranky to deal with the peeling and chopping.
TUESDAY'S WORD is woke (in the modern slang). It lately has been used to describe consciousness and being aware of societal issues, particularly injustices. Example: "Lyft has risen to prominence — including raising billions of dollars by going public this year — in large part by touting a 'woke' image." (Source: "How Lyft lost the trust of #DeleteUber women who thought it was ‘woke’" by Faiz Siddiqui, The Washington Post, Aug. 2)
Family reunion
The families of Robert Harold and Matilda Hundley Joyce will have a reunion at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Bring covered dishes; plates, napkins and utensils will be provided.
Bending down
Collinsville native Larry Lackey shared his philosophy on getting old, which many women also recognize as a common mindset during pregnancy.
"When you're young and you drop something, you reach down and pick it up. When you get old, and you drop something, you stare at it for a bit, contemplating if you actually need it anymore!"
Even jam
Do you have trouble with fruit floating to the top in jam? So did The Stroller, until following advice from Pomona's Universal Pectin.
The problem hit with The Stroller's first tries at peach preserves and peach jam. They were made on recommendation from a friend who said an absolutely delectable treat was his mother's peach preserves on a Ritz cracker with cream cheese. (Guess what The Stroller is taking to the Sunday school social this weekend.)
Much to The Stroller's chagrin, the peach preserves ended up with "fruit float," with fruit pieces on top and a clear jelly on the bottom of each jar, so gears were switched ... but peach preserves, no better.
Here's the solution: About an hour after the boiling water bath, check that the tops of the jars are sealed, then turn the jars upside down for 45 minutes. Then turn them upright for 45 minutes. If the fruit still is not evenly distributed, turn the jars upside down once more, and turn them upright 45 minutes later.
The folks at Pomona's also recommended letting the fruit cook longer before bringing to the boiling point and before adding pectin.
The separated jars of jam can be fixed, too, according to Pomona. There's nothing you can do to make them look better before you give them as gifts, but once you've opened a jar, it's OK to stir the contents to redistribute the fruit.
TUESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: About 75% of all polluting emissions coming from the process of turning bamboo into fabric occur in the form of air pollution.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why does a small amount of lemon juice have to be put in some jars of food during home canning but not all of them?