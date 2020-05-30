TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word mem. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: "Shannon, remember to take your Vitamin D this morning!" her sister shouted from the hall.
FRIDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word ali, allo or alter. It means other. Some English words formed from it include alibi, alias, altruisum, alter ego, alter, alloy and alien. Example: Clyde Hooker Jr. was known for his altruism in the arts and other aspects of the community.
The origins of English
Isn't it amazing, once you really pay attention to it (as The Stroller has been doing with the Words of the Day), how many words are formed from Latin root words -- and interesting to recognize the connections between words?
Latin was the language of Rome thousands of years ago and was the parent language of Italian, Spanish, French and Portuguese. English did not come from Latin, but it was heavily influenced by it. English started out first as a type of Germanic language (like German and Dutch). After England was conquered by Rome and later Normandy (now France) about 1,000 years ago, Latin and French words came along with the conquerors who began living there, doing business, ruling and starting families with the natives.
The different ways of forming plurals in English come from those different origins. Words that get an "s" added at the end to make a plural come from a Latin base. Words that have a different ending, such as children, or mice or deer, come from the Germanic.
Some German words and their English counterparts are mutter-mother, vater-father, sohn-son, tochter-daughter, milch-milk, bier-beer, elbow-ellenbogen, defect-defekt, often-oft and haus-house.
Some French words and their English counterparts are acteur-actor, trafic-traffic, céréale-cereal, mémoire-memory, dragon-dragon and famile-family.
It would be impossible to count exactly how many words there are in a language, but as experts have tried to estimate or figure out (such as by counting words in dictionaries), they've come to say that English has about 600,000 words, whereas French has about 130,000, Spanish has about 150,000, Portuguese has about 250,000 and Italian is estimated at about 450,000 words. German is considered to have 330,000, and Dutch, 400,000.
Community meal
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church will have a drive-thru free community meal at 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday; call 276-647-8150 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number in household to reserve meals.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: States that have a chicken as the state bird are Delaware, with the Delaware Blue Hen, and Rhode Island, with the Rhode Island Red.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Of which states is the turkey the state bird?
