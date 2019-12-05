TODAY’S WORD is maudlin. Example: Betsy spent half of December practically comatose in front of the television, watching one maudlin Christmas move after another.
THURSDAY’S WORD was provocative. It means having characteristics that excite or stimulate. Example: “The provocative fluttering of her dark lashes frightened him, but, just as always in the past, he was fascinated by her in spite of his fear.” (Source: “A Place Called Estherville” by Erskine Caldwell, 1949)
31 Bingo
A 31 Bingo fundraiser will be tonight at the Axton Life Saving Crew building. The doors will open at 6, and the games will start at 7. Come hungry, because there will be food for sale.
'Piano Bar' auditions
TheatreWorks Community Players is planning for its next show, an intimate "Piano Bar" musical presentation on Jan. 9. The first step in planning, of course, is to have auditions, which they will do from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville. "Come prepared with a song that shows what you can do," Barbara Parker of TheatreWorks wrote in an email.
Leon the lawyer
Leon is arguably the most popular attorney at the headquarters of the Order of Attorneys of Brazil in Brasilia. He is the employee in charge of hugs and cuddles, but don't worry -- he has been neutered.
Leon is an orange cat who showed up at the office one day. Most of the employees loved him and let him stay in the reception area, but some people complained. The solution: They hired Leon as a lawyer.
He even wears around his neck a little badge with his photo on it. It has his picture -- light-colored cat with dark-brown ears and muzzle -- and his name, "Leon Advogato," as well as title, "Vigia Da OAB" (office guard). Advogato is a clever pun, because "Advocato" means "attorney" and "gato" means "cat."
This furry coworker has inspired the organization to launch an animal rights institute, called Instituto Dr. Leon.
'Sell' gains force
Natalie Hodge's short movie "Sell" (made under her Rudy's Girl Media company) made its debut in Martinsville first at a forum of the MHC Re-entry Council, and then with several showings at Hollywood Cinema. Now it will be shown at Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham on Dec. 19. Hodge not only will show the film, but she also will talk about resources that help people restart their lives after incarceration.
Good results
Organizers of the Joint Thanksgiving Service on Nov. 24 at the HJDB Event Center send their appreciation out to the community: $548 was collected and donated to Grace Network and the Henry County Food Pantry.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is based on Macy's Department Store.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the early 1800s, the first gingerbread houses were inspired by what famous fairy tale?
