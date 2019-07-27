TODAY’S WORD is nomophobia. Example: Chasity used to be more carefree, but now she suffers from such nomophobia that she’s always checking her purse and pockets.
FRIDAY’S WORD was condescend. It means to show feelings of superiority; be patronizing. Example: “They argue that the state’s law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments and condescends to consumers who understand what is meant when ‘burger’ is modified by the word ‘veggie.’” (Source: “What’s Meat Got to Do With It? Vegan food companies are fighting back against laws that bar them from labeling their products ‘meat’” by Jonah Engel Bromwich and Sanam Yar, New York Times, July 25)
Chicken and road
During the past few days The Stroller has been chatting about chickens. It started off with some first-hand observations early in the week, and on Friday it moved up to chicken trivia, for which we had to turn to Jones Poultry in Illinois (jonespoultry.com) for specifics. There we also found this joke:
Why did the chicken cross the road?
- Aristotle: To actualize his potential
- Robert Frost: To cross the road less traveled
- George Bush: To face a kinder, gentler thousand points of headlights
- Darwin: It was the next logical step after coming down from the trees.
- Bob Dylan: How many roads must one chicken cross?
- John Paul Jones: It has not yet begun to cross!
- Capt. James T. Kirk: To boldly go where no chicken has gone before
- Karl Marx: To escape the bourgeois middle-class struggle
- Mark Twain: The news of its crossing has been greatly exaggerated.
- Henny Youngman: Take this chicken, Please!
- Groucho Marx: Chicken? What’s all this talk about chicken? Why I had an uncle who thought he was a chicken. My aunt almost divorced him, but we needed the eggs.
Social mediaThese days it’s more than just birds who are tweeting — people are, too, on social media. Then again, we’re always hearing about pictures someone has seen on Instagram or Snapchat and recipes or party decoration ideas on Pinterest. We may know how to watch videos on YouTube, but how do you post one?
In August, the New College Institute’s L.I.F.E. lecture series is tackling the topic of social media, explaining these things and more in an easy-to-understand way. Their program, “What is Social Media All About?”, will be at noon Aug. 7. That will be followed by “Facebook Fun(damentals) from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 and, in a sort of related topic, “It’s 2019, no need for a photo album!” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21. That program shows how to use the top five internet sites to store, print, edit and share photos.
To RSVP, call Ruby Jones at 276-403-5605.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Alektrophobia is the fear of chickens.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is someone who has ovinophobia afraid of?