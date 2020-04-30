TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word uni. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: While the unicorn was the popular symbol on children's clothes, artwork, accessories and more for the past few years, that is giving way this year to images of the llama.
THURSDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word ver or veri. It means true. Some English words formed from it are aver, verdict, verify, verisimilitude, verity and very. Example: Shantel is a very beautiful woman.
Biblical plagues
In reference to the Biblical story of the plagues over Egypt, Lydia Tyree asked Pastor Mike Hatfield: "So since we have this virus and cicadas happening, what kind of blood do I need to put over the door?"
Exodus 12:13: And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt.
Cicadas
Look for an emergence of cicadas in the summer.
Green cicadas come up from the ground every summer, of course, but this one is special -- a 17-year cicada that last emerged in 2003.
It's called Brood IX and is set to emerge in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. They are black cicadas with brown wings. The cicadas have lived underground for 17 years, and this year, when the soil 8 inches down reaches 64 degrees -- around mid-May to late June.
National Travel and Tourism Week
Travel and Tourism Week starts Sunday. We can just be our own tourists. When is the last time you looked at our area from an outsider's perspective?
We can imagine we're here for the first time, visiting our spectacular outdoor trails, rivers, bodies of water and other areas, then pick up our meals to go from locally owned eateries.
Next month will be the time for one of the area's fineries: the blooming of the wild rhododendrons in Patrick County and high elevations of Henry County.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before casting out on his own as a singer, Lionel Ritchie was a member of The Commodores "Lady (You Bring Me Up)," "Brick House," "Three Times a Lady," "Nightshift" and "Too Hot ta Trot." If you're near a computer or a smartphone and in for a bit of fun, look up the music video for "Too Hot ta Trot." The band's outfits, from the distance of time, will make you smile: red satin pants, shirts with flowing sleeves and capes, with gold embellishments down the legs and Epygtian-style gold shoulder shields and wrist shields.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who sings "Too Hot" ("It's too hot, too hot lady, got to run for shelter, got to run for shade" -- which sounds like it could be about something steamy, but is a sad song about a pair who had started as teenagers finally separating)?
