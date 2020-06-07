TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word path. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Janice always appreciated Judy’s sympathetic ear.
SUNDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word vor. It means to eat greedily. Some English words formed from it include voracious, carnivore, herbivorous, devour and omnivorus. Example: Shantel had a voracious appetite when she was pregnant.
Garden party
The pandemic can’t cancel Piedmont Arts’ Cheeseburger in Paradise Garden Party – only rain could do that, but so far, the forecast is calling for a sunny day.
The Friday evening garden party has a Jimmy Buffet theme, with live music by Donnie Fitzgerald, free cheeseburgers with fixings and a cash bar with beer, wine and margaritas. The event will be limited to no more than 50 adults ages 21 and older. The cost is $20, and tickets are on sale at PiedmontArts.org.
Toda
y’s Chuckle
Submitted by Kathryn Woiblett: A man was teaching his son how to drive. They were driving along a dirt road out in the country, and then the dirt road ran into a paved road. The boy suddenly stopped the car and shifted from “drive” to “park.” The dad asked, “What did you do that for?” The boy replied, “I’m switching from D for dirt to P for pavement.”
Ruritan breakfast
Bassett Ruritans had hoped to hold their regular breakfast on Saturday, but have decided to cancel it “due to the coronavirus issues,” member Sherry McCoy advised.
State foods
Some interesting state foods are:
- Alabama: Lane cake
- Florida: Tupelo honey
- Idaho: huckleberry
- Illinois: pumpkin pie, Goldrush apple, popcorn
- Kentucky: Ale-8-1
- Maine: Moxie, whoopie pie, wintergreen
- Maryland: Smith Island cake
- Massachusetts: cranberry, Boston cream donut
- Minnesota: Morel mushroom
- Missouri: black walnut
- Missouri: Norton/Cynthiana grape
- Nebraska: Kool-Aid
- North Dakota: chokeberry
- Oregon: Pacific Golden Chanterelle mushroom, Brewer’s yeast
- Rhode Island: calamari, coffee milk
- South Dakota: kuchen
- Texas: chiltepin, prickly pear cactus
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Virginia does not have a state food, but it has two state drinks. Its state beverage is milk, which became such in 1982. Virginia isn’t a top milk state – it ranks around the middle for milk production, number of dairy cows and milk produced per cow. Its state spirit, proclaimed in 2017, is George Washington Rye Whiskey, distilled and bottled in Mount Vernon.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Virginia has an official state historical outdoor drama, “The Long Way Home,” and an official outdoor drama, “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine.” It also has an official state Shakespeare festival. What is it?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.