TODAY’S WORD is either hung or hanged (we are looking at word pairs that are confused easily). Example: Granny __________ Ellie's teddy bear on the laundry line while she was hanging laundry to dry.
FRIDAY’S WORD was lain (as opposed to laid). Example: The bed she slept in at her cousin’s house was the most comfortable she ever had lain in for as far back as she could remember.
Lay versus lie
It's easy to confuse lay and lie, laid and lay and laid and lain.
Lay means to place something down, and lie means when you yourself lie down, or the subject lies him - or herself down.
For lay, you have: "I lay the book on my bedside table every night before I go to sleep." - "I am laying the book down right now." - "You should be able to find the book on the table, because I laid it there last night" - and "I had laid the book on the table but now I can't find it."
For lie, you have: "I usually lie on the couch when I read." - "I am lying on the couch right now." - "Yesterday I lay on the blue couch." and "I just had lain down when I heard the phone ring."
A tip: It's "lie" as in "rec-lie-ne" and "lay" as in "p-lay-ce."
#ShareTheLoveSunday
The Piedmont Arts building may be closed, but the art association itself is open through its social media channels, and it's looking to get involved with you.
Piedmont Arts asks everyone to share posts with them on your social media today by using the hashtag #ShareTheLoveSunday. Today, using words, art, poetry, music or any other form of expression, tell Piedmont Arts where you are finding hope in the world right now.
(A hashtag is a word or group of words with no spaces between them, and the pound symbol at front, as in #OhIGetItNow, used on social media. When people do a search by any certain hashtag, it pulls up all posts with that hashtag on it. Anyone who does a search for #ShareTheLoveSunday will be able to see everyone else's participating posts, too.)
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian Chris Rock, 55, was a popular cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in the early 1990s. He has played in several movies, including "Head of State" (2003), "The Longest Yard" (2005), "Grown Ups" and sequel (2010 and 2013), a series of comedy specials for HBO and the sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris" (2005-2009). He won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards and was voted the fifth-greatest stand-up comedian in a poll by Comedy Central.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the top comedian of all time in Comedy Central's list of the top 100 comedians? Here are nine of the top 10:
10. Eddie Money
9. Roseanne Barr
8. Bill Cosby
7. Rodney Dangerfield
6. Steve Martin
5. Chris Rock
4. Woody Allen
3. Lenny Bruce
2. George Carlin
