TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word plac or plais. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Little Makayla cried and cried over her boo-boo until her mother covered it with a Band-Aid, and the placebo effect it gave calmed the child immediately.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word liver or liber. It means free and comes from the Latin word libertas, which means "liberty." Some English words formed from it include liberty, liberal, liberate, deliver and deliverance. Example: Belinda, who was terrified of the heavy rains, thunder and lightning, prayed for deliverance from the flooding that was swallowing much of Bassett.
Digging in the dirt
Gardeners have the reputation of being happy folks, and many even say they’re addicted to digging in the dirt – and scientists have discovered a reason why.
Certified Urban Agriculturist Bonnie L. Grant wrote about it in an article on gardeningknowhow.com, citing information from “Identification of an Immune-Responsive Mesolimbocortical Serotonergic System: Potential Role in Regulation of Emotional Behavior,” by Christopher Lowry et al., published online on March 28, 2007, in "Neuroscience," and “Mind & Brain/Depression and Happiness – Raw Data ‘Is Dirt the New Prozac?’” by Josie Glausiusz, "Discover Magazine," July 2007 Issue.
A bacterium that’s naturally found in the soil, Mycobacterium vaccae, has been found to be a natural antidepressant. Research has shown it may stimulate the production of serotonin, which brings about feelings of happiness and relaxation. Not having enough serotonin leads to depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Don’t go worried that you have to start eating handfuls of dirt. You get enough of that bacterium just by breathing it in or having topical contact with it, where it gets into the bloodstream through little cuts or nicks in the skin.
The Biblical plagues
Because of the way Egyptians treated their slaves, the tribe of Israel, God struck Egypt with a series of plagues, described in Exodus, chapters 7-11: water turned into blood, frogs, lice, gnats, diseased livestock, boils, hail, locusts, darkness and the killing of newborns.
Some folks are saying we are being visited by those plagues, because we are have the coronavirus, cicadas and lots of rain. Yes, they sound similar, but none of them actually are the Biblical plagues.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The oldest known wild, banded blue jay lived to be at least 26 years, 11 months old. It was banded in an island area off the eastern end of Canada in 1989 and found dead there in 2016, caught up in fishing gear. Who knows how much longer it would have lived had it not been for that accident?
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: For how many states is the blue jay the state bird?
