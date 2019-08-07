TODAY'S WORD is enzyme.Example: "Enzymes that cause these undesirable changes are destroyed during heat processing of foods." (Source: "Food Preservation Canning Vocabulary" by William C. Morris, the University of Tennessee Extension service.)
WEDNESDAY'S WORD is blanch. It means to loosen the skin of fruits, nuts and vegetables by dropping them in boiling water. Example: By the time Marybelle blanched the entire bushel of peaches, she was too tired and cranky to deal with the peeling and chopping.
Breakfast
Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its monthly breakfast at 6-10 a.m. Saturday. The all-you-can-eat buffet includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. The cost is $6.
Family reunions
The annual Robertson reunion will be after church on Sunday at the Figsboro Ruritan Building. The meal will be ready around 1 p.m.
The Quinn family reunion will be on Aug. 17 at Crossroads Ruritan Building, 7155 Dry Hill Road, Ferrum. Bring a covered dish for lunch at 1 p.m. For more information, call 540-365-2040 before 8 p.m.
Fresh fruit
Want to keep slices of apples, peaches or other fruit from browning but don't have Fruit Fresh handy? Simply crush a 1,000 mg Vitamin C tablet into a powder and use it as you would Fruit Fresh. The Stroller learned this tip from a pickled peaches recipe on Epicurious.com, which used this method instead of the common one of adding some lemon juice to water to keep the peach halves from browning once they have been peeled and cut.
Blueberry Delight
Kimberly Nicole Mason shared a recipe for enjoying some of the last blueberries we'll be picking (or buying at the farmers market) this season. It's called Blueberry Delight. Mix a box of Blue Raspberry Jell-O powder with 1 cup boiling water, 1 cup blueberries and 3/4 can of crushed pineapple which has been drained, and let set. Then top with a topping which you have made by mixing a packet of instant vanilla pudding with 8 oz. of whipped topping, 8 oz. sour cream and 1/4 can crushed pineapple (drained).
WEDNESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: A small amount of lemon juice has to be put in some jars of food during home canning to raise the pH level of some foods to allow them to be safely processed in a hot water bath. Foods which normally have enough natural acid to result in a pH of 4.6 or less can be preserved in a boiling-water canner for a certain number of minutes (usually 10 to 20) at 212 degrees. Foods that don't have that much acid but are close can have vinegar or lemon juice added to them to reach that ideal low acid, so that they may be preserved with the boiling water method.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name four foods that can be preserved by processing in a boiling water canner and four foods that must be preserved by canning in a pressure cooker.