TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word mis or mit. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Pablo only makes $340 a week, but he still manages to send remittances of $150 a month to his parents in Mexico.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word nom. It means law. order. Some English words formed from it include autonomy, autonomous, gastronomy, astronomy and economy. Example: Since the children have been home from school, Sharon has had her hands full with Bryce, Jacque and Timmons, but at least Cherise has been fairly autonomous.
State mottos
Virginia is Old Dominion and North Carolina is The Tar Heel State, and you probably recognize plenty of other state nicknames, such as Georgia’s The Peach State and Florida’s Sunshine State. Here are some you may not have heard:
Wisconsin: The Badger State
Wyoming: The Equality State
Utah: The Beehive State
Rhode Island: The Ocean State
Oregon: The Beaver State
Oklahoma: The Sooner State
Ohio: The Buckeye State
New Hampshire: The Granite State
Nevada: The Silver State
Nebraska: The Cornhusker State
Minnesota: The North Star State
Maine: The Pine Tree State
Iowa: The Hawkeye State
Kansas: The Sunflower State
Idaho: The Gem State
Alabama: The Yellowhammer State
Opening Day Celebrations
Folks miss their neighbors, and that includes those on the other end of town or county. Patrick County Heritage Festival is looking forward to the day when people can mingle again, which tentatively is set for June 10. To that end, the Heritage Festival is planning “Opening Day Celebration! June 10th”, at 11 a.m. in Stuart, centered around 100 Patrick Ave.
There aren’t any set plans yet, according to the group’s promotions, but they are taking suggestions on their Facebook Events page: “What do you think we should do on our first day out? Parade, memorial service, dancing?”
Silver
Silver items come in two forms: silverplate and sterling silver. Silverplate is another metal that is coated in silver (electroplate). Sterling silver is an alloy of 92.5 % silver and the rest another metal, because silver is too soft to be useful on its own (though it does not tarnish on its own). Copper, which is the most common metal used to make sterling silver, tarnishes, which is why sterling silver items get tarnished. Tarnish is a thin layer of corrosion that appears as a a dull gray or black coating. It is silver sulphide, formed as the silver reacts with sulphur compounds in the air.
Tarnished silver jewelry can be cleaned with a solution of cloudy ammonia and warm, soapy water.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Mourning Dove is Washington’s state symbol of peace.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Twenty-two states have either a state dog or a state cat. What is Virginia’s state dog or cat?
