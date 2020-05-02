TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word turbo. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Avalene was in turmoil after she was laid off from the job she had held for 22 years.
FRIDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word uni. It means one, as in unicorn = one horn. Other English words with uni include unify, university, universal and unanimous. Example: While the unicorn was the popular symbol on children’s clothes, artwork, accessories and more for the past few years, that is giving way this year to images of the llama.
Tomato time
The Stroller usually is nonpartisan and won't get political with you, but there's one area where The Stroller takes sides.
When it comes to tomatoes, it's German Johnson for eating fresh and Roma for cooking.
That's what The Stroller brought home from Lester Building Supply/Southern States. Esther Tillman, who works the register and provides some cheery conversation, said that the tomatoes and other vegetable plants just came in from Jimmy Mitchell of 4M in Figsboro, and she added that Tim Belcher of Rolling Meadows in Figsboro also supplies plants.
Ronald Hill of Stoneville, N.C., cast his vote for Golden Jubilee and added a planting tip: Put a scoop of sugar into each hole when you plant the tomatoes. He doesn't know exactly what that's good for, he said, but he does it because his grandparents did. If you're familiar with it, please email The Stroller and explain.
Roger Utt of Martinsville went along with German Johnson, because they are big.
Alicia Tyler of Stuart goes for Mr. Stripey, which she said has blended acidity.
Kathy Horton of Mountain Valley loves Big Boy, which are "just good!"
Robert Turner of Bassett likes any red tomato for their good taste.
Larry Mays of Stuart likes Tommy-Toes, which he says are good to put in a salad. Kevin Craig of Martinsville also likes Tommy-Toes, which are sweet and "you can eat them like grapes," and he's also a fan of the Roma tomato for its texture.
Coy Frith loves Big Boy because it's a pretty tomato that tastes good.
Patrick Francisco sums it up: As long as it's homegrown, he's happy.
Eastern bluebird
Each day, Ben Williams of the Virginia Museum of Natural History posts on the museum's Facebook page information about something in the environment. Recently it was about the eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis).
As its natural habitats diminished, by 1970 its population was just 10% of its normal size. Thanks to conservation efforts, including a nesting box program that is particularly active in this area, the population is stable once again.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Kool and the Gang sang "Too Hot."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did Kool and the Gang get its name when it formed in 1965?
