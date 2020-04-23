TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word domus. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: The cat was domesticated 4,000 years ago, a short time compared to the dog's estimated 18,800 to 32,100 years.
THURSDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word voco. It means "I call." Some English words formed with it are voice, voiceless, vociferous (an adjective describing someone who is vehement and clamorous in speech), vociferate, vocalize, vocalist, equivocal, advocacy, convoke, evoke (to call from or forth), provoke (to call forth) and revoke (to call back). Example: The kindergartners sure get vociferous and jumpy when it gets near lunchtime.
Foggy glasses
A lot of people who complain that wearing masks is uncomfortable only deal with half the problem.
If you're someone who wears glasses, you're entitled to the full complaint: On top of the other discomfort, glasses fog up.
The glasses get fogged each time we breathe out and the warm breath gets funneled through the gap at the top of the mask right up to the small space between the eyes and the glasses.
To stop that from happening, you need to get rid of that gap. You can do that by wearing a molded mask (into fabric masks some people sew little pockets for pipe cleaners or metal strips to shape around the nose), pulling the mask tighter or even taping the mask with medical tape or Band-Aids. If you can pull the mask up high enough and the glasses down low enough, rest the glasses over the mask to weigh it down.
Some kinds of lenses can be covered with a thin layer of soapy water, baby shampoo, toothpaste or shaving cream to keep off the fog.
Whippoorwills
John Reynolds of Patrick County is wondering if folks in Martinsville and Henry County have been hearing any whippoorwills this year. The bird has a distinctive trill that sounds like its name.
"I always look forward to hearing these wonderful night birds and heard my first one on April 2 along with several more in the nights that followed - not so many lately, and that may be because of moonless nights and the unsettled weather of late," he emailed to The Stroller. "The Audubon Society's website notes that they are more active on moonlit nights during which they can see moths, mosquitoes, and other insects more easily, their primary food sources."
He added that he had read statistics that their numbers have declined by 60% during the past several decades, and "this I can verify, along with many other of your older readers, no doubt, because I recall hearing many more of them when I was growing up."
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sammy Shelor of Meadows of Dan performs with the Lonesome River Band.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which person on Comedy Central's list of Top 10 stand-up comedians was a cheerleader in high school?
