TODAY’S WORD is ebullient. Example: Serenity, who thought she never would be asked out on a date, was ebullient when Franklin invited her to FAHI's Open Mic Night Saturday at Hugo's -- now, what to wear?
SUNDAY’S WORD was solace. It means comfort or consolation in a time of distress or sadness. Example: Hearing that Tyler got a flat tire on his way to pick up Elizabeth for their date to the movies was the only solace the jilted Serenity had in being alone on a Saturday night.
Open Mic Night
Yes, that's right -- an open mic night is planned for Martinsville. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hugo's in uptown, people will get their turns at the microphone to read poetry or other snippets of writing, sing or even play music. If you rather would watch and listen than get up in front of others, that's fine too.
Admission will be $15, which includes dinner. (The time and cost have been changed since previous announcements.) To register, call FAHI today at 276-732-3496.
This event is coordinated by FAHI director Leutisha Galloway, a poet in her own right: Many of her poems have been collected in book form as "My Journey through Live and Love."
Meow
Here are some interesting things The Stroller learned about cats from accompanying a Bulletin reporter to the Virginia Museum of Natural History, in preparation for an article on the VMNH's new exhibit "Wild About Cats" (it's open to the public starting Saturday):
- Most cats are solitary creatures. Ocelots are the exception, because they tend to live in pairs.
- The cougar (aka puma and mountain lion) is the most widely distributed mammal in the Western Hemisphere, next to humans. These cats are mostly out west.
- Bobcats are the only wild native cat in the U.S. today. They weigh between 15 and 35 pounds.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 12 original Little Golden Books, first published in 1942, were "Three Little Kittens" by Marie Simchow Stern; "Bedtime Stories," illustrated by Gustaf Tenggren; "Mother Goose" by Phyllis Fraser, illustrated by Gertrude E. Espenscheid; "Prayers for Children" by Rachel Taft Dixon; "The Little Red Hen," illustrated by Rudolf Freund; "Nursery Songs" by Leah Gale, illustrated by Corinne Malvern; "The Alphabet from A to Z" by Leah Gale, illustrated by Vivienne Blake and Richard Peck; "The Poky Little Puppy" by Janette Sebring Lowrey, illustrated by Gustaf Tenggren; "The Golden Book of Fairy Tales" by Winfield Scott Hoskins; "Baby's Book of Objects;" "The Animals of Farmer Jones" by Leah Gale, illustrated by Richard Scarry; and "This Little Piggy and Other Counting Rhymes" by Phyllis Cerf Wagner, illustrated by Roberta Harris Pfafflin Petty.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: By the time of the 50th anniversary of the Little Golden Books, in 1992, how many of those books had been sold?
