TODAY'S WORD is brouhaha. Example: It's always a brouhaha among Granny's chihuahuas and great-grandchildren when a FedEx worker brings a package to the door.
TUESDAY’S WORD was bumfuzzle. It means to confuse someone. Example: Sharon’s grandchildren bumfuzzled her with all that talk about soccer and sports — using teenagers’ slang words, to boot.
Saturday fun
Saturday, there are so many choices of things to do it will make your head spin. We'll start in Martinsville and make our way toward the mountains.
Piedmont Arts will be the site of the 43rd rose show of the Patrick Henry Rose Society. Members and exhibitors will start getting to work around 6:30 a.m., and the show is open to the public at 1 p.m.
The Spencer-Penn Centre will host its annual Craft & Collectible Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Next door in the Ruritan building will be the 83rd annual Spencer Community Fair, featuring horse and wagon rides and entertainment; Brunswick stew, fried chicken and homemade desserts; and an auction at 6 p.m.
The Patrick County Agricultural Fair is going on all week, and Saturday night is when its popular demolition derby and fireworks will be staged. On the other side of Stuart, off Dobyn's Church Road, is the fifth annual Faery Festival at Spirithaven Farm.
There also are several community breakfasts Saturday, which Stroller will list later this week.
Lovell-Jamison family reunion
The Lovell-Jamison family reunion will be Oct. 6 at the Figsboro Ruritan Club building. All relatives and friends of the family are invited. Bring a covered dish and a drink to share; ice, plates and utensils will be provided. The meal will begin at 1 p.m., but folks are encouraged to come early to visit.
Fake service dogs
Rob Johnson, who lives just south of Ridgeway, is blind, and a dependable service dog makes a world of difference to his quality of life.
However, the rise of fake service dogs is ruining it for everyone. Johnson sent The Stroller an article from disabled veteran Jennifer Chasser, posted last week on "The Mighty."
It usually takes about 6 months to train a service dog properly, Chasser wrote. She points out that a properly trained service dog will have no reaction to others and show no signs of aggression, and impostor service dogs (pets people just bring with them places) often do, making a dangerous situation around them, and sullying the image of real service dogs.
TUESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The comic book character Archie first appeared in MLJ Comics’ Pep Comics 22 in 1941, insisting on the nickname “Chick.” It didn’t stick. But under his better-known nickname, he became so popular officials renamed the company after him, and he and his friends have entertained kids and kids at heart ever since.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: For decades, the perpetual teenager Archie has been in a love triangle -- with whom?
