TODAY’S WORD is obtuse. "Larry has a cute angle, but he's being a bit obtuse," Mr. Hardy said.
FRIDAY’S WORD was taradiddle. The word means to fib. “Oh, Bernard, stop it right now with this taradiddle — no one believes it,” his sister said.
Veterans affairs
Hey, did you see the special section to celebrate veterans elsewhere in today's Bulletin? Dig it out. It's worth your time.
After all, the people who serve us in the armed forces deserve every second of attention and appreciation we can give them.
And appropriately there are several opportunities to do just that, not including special services that some area churches make part of their routine calendars.
The headliner is the Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Service Organization's celebration at 6 p.m. Monday at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett, when the community-nominated Martinsville-Henry County Veteran of the Year will be honored.
But there's also a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the auditorium at Magna Vista High School, and at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Jerry Perdue will present a program about the Congressional Medal of Honor at the Bassett Historial Center.
The wrap-up is the Veterans Ball, which is at 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Spencer Penn Centre in Spencer. All veterans and their guests are invited, but you have to let them know you're coming. Call 276-403-4764 to register.
What it was
You know Andy Griffith, the North Carolinian who grew to fame by playing Sheriff Andy Taylor, single parent to Opie Taylor, on that fabulous, still-in-reruns comedy "The Andy Griffith Show."
Griffith had many funny roles (and some serious ones) outside of his days in Mayberry, but at this time of the year we love to go back and listen to a recording he made in 1953 called "What It Was, Was Football."
If you haven't heard it, grab yourself a Big Orange Drink and sit a spell and hear about a rube who finds himself watching men kick a pumpkin around a cow pasture. His first impressions are a testimony to the sport the South loves so much in purely Southern terms.
Officer needs assistance
Former police officers and volunteers are needed at 11 a.m. Wednesday to help out around the house of a retired member of the Martinsville Police Department who is very ill. He's relegated to a walker, organizer Mark Gilbert tells The Stroller, and he's having problems doing physical tasks.
His name is Amon, and he lives at 1234 Joseph Martin Highway. His wife says he needs to move some firewood closer to the house and cut some bushes and discard them. Who can come out and show a little love?
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The name “pumpkin” comes from the Greek word “peopon,” which means "large melon."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what year did the season classic "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" first appear on television?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.