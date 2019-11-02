TODAY’S WORD is chlorophyll. Example: The breaking-down of the chlorophyll is what gives us marvelous kaleidoscopes of color we're enjoying now.
FRIDAY’S WORD was fisticuffs. It means fighting with fists. Example: “As a result, cats’ stares can look cold and unfriendly, and two cats staring at each other can often be a prelude for fisticuffs.” (Source: “Why do we think cats are so unfriendly?” by Stephen Dowling, Oct. 25, BBC)
Social group
If you live in the Bassett area, or don't mind the drive out there, there's a community fellowship group that has a lot of fun together: the Morning Glories.
The Morning Glories get together on the first Wednesday morning of each month. Usually they meet inside Bassett Church of the Brethren, but occasionally they take trips. This week, they will meet at 9:30-11 a.m., when Blake Edwards will speak. There's a hearty snack afterward, so folks are asked to bring finger foods; drinks will be provided. This time, folks also are asked to bring non-perishable foods for the preparation of a food box for someone in need.
Holiday activities guide
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Daylight Savings Time has been off and on in the U.S. at various times. The current DST was established with the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The idea started earlier.
In 1784, Benjamin Franklin wrote about spring mornings, when people still were sleeping in until their normal wake-up times instead of rising to take advantage of the earlier sunlight. Church bells should ring and cannons should be fired to "wake the sluggards effectually," he wrote.
In 1907, London builder William Willet thought it was a waste people slept while it was light outside -- and then used candles and gas lights in the dark before bedtime. He lobbied both Parliament and the U.S. Congress, to no avail. Perhaps it was his suggestion that people change their clocks by 20 minutes every Sunday for four weeks that made his idea harder to swallow.
Americans took the concept seriously during World War I, when it was crucial to save energy. Congress declared officially that clocks would be moved ahead 1 hour at 2 a.m. on March 31, 1918, which got people into bed an hour earlier at night.
It stopped after 1920 because of opposition from dairy farmers, then started back up again during World War II for the same reason of saving fuel. However, it was done inconsistently until the Uniform Time Act in 1966.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Does Canada follow Daylight Savings Time?
