TODAY’S WORD is scofflaw. Example: “Then, this week, after reports of cascading rush-hour delays on the 2 and 3 lines in Manhattan that had all the earmarks, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority declared that a serial scofflaw was loose on the subway.” (Source: “A Subway Saboteur Is Pulling Brakes Across the System, Causing Big Delays,” by Sharon Otterman and Emma G. Fitzsimmons, May 23, New York Times)
TUESDAY’S WORD was inimical. It means harmful, injurious. Example: Mrs. Lotts is afraid that little Tyler’s home life is inimical to his success at school.
Book club
The Spencer-Penn Centre hosts a book club that meets at 3 p.m. Thursdays at the center. New participants always are welcome.
Upcoming books will be: “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, to be discussed on June 27; “State of Wonder” by Ann Patchett, on July 18; and "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, on Aug. 15.
Fried chicken
Christ Episcopal Church tonight will be dishing up fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, rolls and dessert — all for its regular, free community meal. The meal will be served at 5:30-6:15 p.m. in the undercroft of the church, located at 311 E. Church St., Martinsville. Live music will be performed.
Outdoor relatives
Are you familiar with the plant families of the vegetable garden?
Tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and potatoes all are in the nightshade family. Cucumbers and pumpkins join zucchini, crookneck squash and winter squash as members of the cucurbit family. Beans and peas are legumes. Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage and brussels sprouts are in the brassica family, and onions, garlic, leeks and chives all are in the alium family.
Plants within a family are prone to the many of the same or similar pests and diseases. That’s why it’s best to change where you plant them each year. A different location takes them away from a spot that may be harboring pests in the ground, waiting for easy targets. Sure, they still will find their way to your plants (don’t they always?), but at least it will delay them a little, and you may not get as many of them.
Infinity Acres’ Spring Carnival
Infinity Acres Ranch will host its fifth annual Spring Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The carnival will feature a petting-animal area, music, refreshments and hay wagon rides, all for an admission price of $2 per person. Vendors and crafters will have displays. For $5, children will be entitled to a dunking booth, face-painting, corn hole games and wristband games with prizes.
Infinity Acres is located at 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “The Thinker,” Auguste Rodin’s famous sculpture, originally was created as the central component in a much larger work called “The Gates of Hell.” “The Thinker” was a representation of Dante himself, and its original title was“The Poet.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Often when parents hear their kids want to become artists, they balk and suggest a more dependable occupation. The same happened to Monet. What did his father want him to do instead?