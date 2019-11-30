After amassing 69 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and six sacks through the regular season and first round of the playoffs, Magna Vista senior linebacker Dorian Green was named Piedmont District defensive player of the year for the 2019 season.
Green announced on Twitter this week he will play in the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star game this season.
Green helped the Warriors finish the year 8-4, going 7-3 in the regular season to host a first round playoff game for a 10th straight season.
Magna Vista placed four players on the offensive All-PD first team: Quarterback Dryus Hairston, who passed for 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns, and ran for an additional 6 touchdowns, offensive lineman Dallas Ayers, running back Louis Taylor, who came up just shy of 1,000 yards rushing with 22 touchdowns, and receiver Ty Grant, who caught seven touchdowns this season.
On the defensive side, Magna Vista placed four on the All-PD first team: Green, lineman Takoma Kidd, and defensive backs Dekavis Preston and Louis Taylor.
Warriors punter Jacob Kerrick was also named First Team All-PD.
Bassett head coach Brandon Johnson and Patrick County head coach David Morrison were named PD Co-Coaches of the Year. Both Johnson and Morrison lead their teams to the playoffs for the first time during each of their tenures.
Johnson and the Bengals finished the regular season 6-4, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Morrison and the Cougars finished the regular season 5-5, their best record since 2009. They reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.
Bassett placed five on the All-PD first team: Offensive lineman Will Belongia, kicker Freddie Lopez, defensive lineman Gabriel Divers, defensive end Austin McDaniel, and defensive all-purpose Ty Cline.
Patrick County placed four on the All-PD first team: Running back Dae'Shawn Penn, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, offensive all-purpose Will Sprowl, who had 12 rushing TDs and four passing, offensive lineman Jess Edwards, and linebacker Bryson Fulcher.
Martinsville kicker returner Jahil Martin was also named to the All-PD first team. Martin led the Bulldogs with six total touchdowns this season.
All-PD lists are voted on and compiled by the seven coaches of teams in the Piedmont District.
Full list of both the first and second team All-PD lists, as well as the honorable mentions list, are below:
All-Piedmont District
Offensive Player of Year - Wesley Graves, G.W.-Danville
Defensive Player of Year - Dorian Green, Magna Vista
Co-Coaches of Year - Brandon Johnson (Bassett)/David Morrison (Patrick County)
First Team All-Piedmont District
Offense
Quarterback - Dryus Hairston, Magna Vista, Jr
Center - James Goode, Halifax, Sr
O. Lineman - Will Belongia, Bassett, Jr
O. Lineman - Tylee Myers, G.W.-Danville, Sr
O. Lineman - Dallas Ayers, Magna Vista, Jr
O. Lineman - Jess Edawards, Patrick County, Sr
Running Back - Wesley Graves, G.W.-Danville, Sr
Running Back - Louis Taylor, Magna Vista, Sr
Running Back - Dae’Shawn, Penn Patrick County, Jr
Receiver - Shawn Watlington, G.W.-Danville, Sr
Receiver - Traivius Chappell, Halifax, Sr
Receiver - Ty Grant, Magna Vista, Sr
Tight End - Brandon Davis, Halifax, Sr
Kicker - Freddie Lopez, Bassett, So
Kick Returner - Jahil Martin, Martinsville, Sr
O. All-Purpose - Will Sprowl, Patrick County, JR
Defense
D. Lineman - Gabriel Divers, Bassett, So
D. Lineman - Jalen Williamson, G.W.-Danville, G.W.-Danville, Sr
D. Lineman - Takoma Kidd, Magna Vista, Sr
Defensive End - Austin McDaniel, Bassett, Sr
Defensive End - Tucker Harris, Halifax, Jr
Linebacker - Shyhiem Watlington, G.W.-Danville, So
Linebacker - Brandon Davis, Halifax, Sr
Linebacker - Dorian Green, Magna Vista, Sr
Linebacker - Bryson Fulcher, Patrick County, Sr
Defensive Back - Shawn Watlington, G.W.-Danville, Sr
Defensive Back - Amonse Burwell, Halifax, Sr
Defensive Back - Dekavis Preston, Magna Vista, Jr
Defensive Back - Louis Taylor, Magna Vista, Sr
Punter - Jacob Kerrick, Magna Vista, Sr
Punt Returner - Shawn Watlington, G.W.-Danville, Sr
D. All-Purpose - Ty Cline, Bassett, So
Second Team All-Piedmont District
Offense
Quarterback - Sha’Kobe Hairston, G.W.-Danville, Jr
Center - Max Roupe, Magna Vista, Sr
O. Lineman - Malachi Hairston, Bassett, So
O. Lineman - George Jackson, G.W.-Danville, Jr
O. Lineman - Jonathan Pell, Patrick County, Jr
O. Lineman - Freddie Arthur, Tunstall, Sr
Running Back - Kevon Smith, Bassett, Sr
Running Back - Jahil Martin, Martinsville, Sr
Running Back - Christian Mack, Halifax, Sr
Receiver - Zavion King, G.W.-Danville, Jr
Receiver - Will Blackwell, Tunstall, Sr
Receiver - Drew Santoemma, Magna Vista, Sr
Tight End - Shyeim Watlington, G.W.-Danville, So
Kicker - Daniel Deandrea, G.W.-Danville, Jr
Kick Returner - Taylor Johnson, Magna Vista, So
O. All-Purpose - Kevon Smith, Bassett, Sr
Defense
D. Lineman - Tylee Myers, G.W.-Danville, Sr
D. Lineman - Ben Ramey, Martinsville, Jr
D. Lineman - Carson Merriam, Patrick County, Jr
Defensive End - Jalen Strange, G.W.-Danville, Jr
Defensive End - Logan George, Magna Vista, Sr
Linebacker - Kevon Smith, Bassett, Sr
Linebacker - Ahmad Poole, G.W.-Danville, So
Linebacker - Trimon Holland, Magna Vista, Sr
Linebacker - Micheal Penn, Martinsville, Sr
Defensive Back - Jalen Martin, Bassett, Sr
Defensive Back - Dylan Hairfield Bassett Sr
Defensive Back - Jaylen Finney, Martinsville, Sr
Defensive Back - Kendrell McClary, G.W.-Danville, Sr
Punter - Andy Garcia, Martinsville, Fr
Punt Returner - Jahil Martin, Martinsville, Sr
D. All-Purpose - Rion Martin, Magna Vista, So
Honorable Mention
Offense
Quarterback - Thomas Lee, HCHS
Center - Nate Hankins, BHS
Offensive Line - Gabriel Divers, BHS
Offensive Line - Tyler McDuffie, GWHS
Offensive Line - Jakavius Wimbush, MHS
Offensive Line - Josh Dalton, PCHS
Running Back - Willie Edmunds, GWHS
Running Back - William Davis, HCHS
Running Back - Carson Merriman, PCHS
Receiver - Demetruis Gill, BHS
Receiver - Jahil Martin MHS
Receiver - Ethan Broyles, THS
Tight End Bryson Fulcher, PCHS
Kicker - Andy Garcia, MHS
Kick Returner - Zylick Perkins, HCHS
Offense All-Purpose - Jamison Graves, THS
Defense
Defensive Line - Braxton High, THS
Defensive Line - Shylee Preston, BHS
Defensive Line - Taveeion Coleman, HCHS
Defensive End - Jakobe Davis, GWHS
Defensive End - Zach Carter, HCHS
Linebacker - Dominic Gill, BHS
Linebacker - Zyon Wilson, HCHS
Linebacker - Jermont Meacham, MHS
Linebacker - Jess Edwards, PCHS
Linebacker - Collin Moore, THS
Defensive Back - Zyliek Perkins, HCHS
Defensive Back - Chris Drewery, PCHS
Defensive Back - Wyatt Argo, PCHS
Defensive Back - Damani Hairston, THS
Punter - Ja Hairston, BHS
Punt Returner - Damani Hairston, THS
Defense All-Purpose - Buck Long, THS
