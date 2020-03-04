Bassett's 4x200 meter relay team ran its best time of the season, running 1:36.23 to finish sixth and go all-state at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track state championship Tuesday at Liberty University.
The relay team was made up of Zay Martin, Cameron Easley, Sterling Jamison, and Von Brim.
Bassett senior Aubrey Davis finished seventh in the boys 500 meter run with a time of 1:08.37. Davis also finished 17th in the boys 300 meter with a time of 40.25.
Bassett freshman Piper Doughton finished 14th in the girls 3,200 meter run, with a time of 13:03.06.
Magna Vista's Adrian Hylton finished 16th in the boys 300 meter, running 39.26.
Magna Vista’s Dorian Green finished 19th in the boys shot put with a throw of 35-00.00
