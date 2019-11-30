RUNNING
Hundreds come out for Thanksgiving morning race in Martinsville
Around 200 runners and walkers came out on Thanksgiving morning and braved cool, breezy weather to participate in Martinsville's TURKEY DAY 5K & Family Fun Run.
The race, which starts and finishes at the Martinsville YMCA, is run on the area Silver Bell Trail, the Uptown Connection Trail and the streets of Uptown Martinsville. It is an annual event which draws a crowd from around the country as students and families return home to visit and enjoy the holiday. Twelve states were represented among the runners.
Runners and families enjoyed pumpkin pie along with other Thanksgiving themed snacks at the finish line.
The women's division was won by Jennifer Gardner of Richmond in 23:00. She was followed closely by Megan Chilton and Leigh Gravatt who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.
The men's race was won by Sage Turner of Asheville, NC in 16:36. Aaron Nelson and Hutch Turner finished a close second and third.
Full results can be found online at http://www.milesinmartinsville.com/races/turkey-day.cfm
This race is part of the Miles in Martinsville Race Series which includes seven events throughout the year. More information on the race series can be found at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
PATRICK COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Cougars to host recruiting college seminar
A seminar to prepare parents and athletes for the recruiting road ahead — complete with all its bumps — will be held on Thursday, December, 12 at Patrick County High School.
“Guiding the College-Bound Athlete” will provide information and topics for every student-athlete in middle and high school and their parents to educate and prepare them for opportunities and careers after graduation. Many student-athletes who aspire to play at the college level are not familiar with the ins and outs of academic requirements and eligibility as they need to be in order to pursue their goals.
“Guiding the College-Bound Athlete,” a program designed by Rick Wire, President of Dynamite Sports, a Pennsylvania-based corporation, is the father of 9 year NFL veteran Coy Wire. This seminar will provide families with information about the availability of athletic scholarships and the realities of the college recruiting process.
According to his press release, Rick Wire found himself looking for answers when his then 8-year-old son, Coy, started talking about being a college football star. Wire hadn’t attended college himself and decided he had better start preparing for the future. He questioned other parents who had been through the process, looking for pros and cons and ways to prepare financially. In the end, his son Coy earned his scholarship to play football at Stanford University. Then in 2002, Coy was drafted in the 3rd round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills where he played for 6 seasons and then finished his career for the past 3 seasons as a captain and player rep with the Atlanta Falcons.
Rick used his study to become a speaker and expert in college athletics and its recruiting process. Then he created the Dynamite Sports Educational Recruiting System, which combines academic preparation and athletic training with marketing and recruiting strategies to navigate through the process. The plan provides direction to high school athletes and parents, and staff development training and resources to high school coaches and counselors to help all parties make knowledgeable choices and decisions in college athletics and recruiting.
Dynamite Sports will present an hour-long seminar at 7:30. p.m. in the Patrick County High School Cafeteria. Interested participants are asked to come early, if possible, to receive a number of handouts and watch a pre-program video.
For information about Dynamite Sports, go to www.dynamitesports.com.
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Toy drive offers fans a chance to ride around racetrack
The 2019 Martinsville Speedway Toy Drive to benefit Grace Network keeps getting bigger and better every year, and now the Speedway has added another opportunity to experience Martinsville Speedway like never before.
In addition to fans who can drive their car on the track by bringing a new toy or donating $20 or more on Friday night, Dec. 6, fans can also make a bigger impact for children during the holidays and get a thrill of a lifetime.
For anyone who makes a donation of $60 or greater, Martinsville Speedway track President Clay Campbell will give fans a ride in a specially-built two-seat race truck owned by NASCAR legend Ken Schrader.
“We want to thank Ken Schrader and his race team for offering to bring their truck here for us to help children in our community around the holidays,” Campbell said in a release from the track. “We’ve been fortunate to offer this opportunity in the past and are happy we can do this again to help as many children as we can and have a great time as well.”
In addition to Martinsville Speedway, area companies such as Appalachian Power (AEP), Bassett Furniture and Patrick Henry Community College also participate in the annual Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway.
“We’re blessed with corporate support from partners such as Appalachian Electric Power, Bassett Furniture and Patrick Henry Community College. They all help us help make a difference for children in our communities,” said Campbell. “We’re very fortunate to have so many people in our backyard that care about kids.”
New this year, fans who make a donation can also visit Club 47 and see Santa in the President’s Suite from 5:30 until 8 p.m. and enjoy refreshments courtesy of the Speedway.
The donated toys will be distributed to area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. The organization is a faith-based center that offers resources for families in need and is supported by Martinsville Speedway and congregations, individuals, civic groups, corporations, and foundations throughout the area.
Toys and donations will be accepted from 5-9 p.m. at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.