BOYS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 61, Northside 52
Troy Brandon had 16 points, Jahiem Niblett had 15, and Lemuel Jones had 14 in Martinsville 61-52 victory at home Friday.
The game was the season opener for the Bulldogs (0-1).
Niblett hadded 15 rebounds and four blocks. Brandon had eight rebounds and three assists.
The Bulldogs trailed 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the offense started to find life in the second quarter. Niblett hit a 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run to take a 6-point lead midway through the second.
Martinsville led 23-19 at the half, and built the lead to 10 points on three different occasions in the third.
Jeremiah Law added nine points for Martinsville, and JaVontae Manns had seven to round out the scoring.
The Bulldogs will go on the road next Friday to Dan River for a 7 p.m. game. The two teams last met in the Region 2C playoffs last season.
MARTINSVILLE 61, NORTHSIDE 52
NHS 10 9 16 17 - 52
MHS 8 15 17 21 - 61
Martinsville: T. Brandon 16pts, 8rebs, 3assts; J. Niblett 15 pts, 15rebs, 4blocks, 2steals; L. Jones 14pts, 3steals, 3rebs; J. Law 9 pts, 3assts, 2rebs; J. Manns 7pts.
Northside: A. Journiette 19pts; J. Wooden 11; LA Gates 6; G. Leftwich 5; J. Foley 5; Q. Slash 4; A. Grogan 2
CARLISLE 85, HOLY CROSS REGIONAL 57
Carlisle junior Jayson Fain had a game-high 28 points to lead the Chiefs to an 85-57 home win over Holy Cross Region Friday night.
Four Chiefs in all reached double-digits in the win. Trey Carter added 17 points, Landon Wagoner had 12, and Dre Grubb had 10.
Carlisle (2-3) will go on the road to Blue Ridge on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PATRICK COUNTY 40, NORTH STOKES 25
Sierra Hubbard eclipsed the 20 point mark for the second time in as many games to lead Patrick County to a 40-25 win over North Stokes in North Carolina Friday night.
Hubbard had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cougars. Missy Hazard had six points on two 3-pointers, Abby Dillon had five points with five rebounds and seven blocks, and Gracelyn Hubbard had five points for Patrick County.
Good win for our young team," Patrick County coach Donny Rakes said via email. "This is a tough place to play. The environment is everything you want in a high school basketball game. Packed House, crowd right on the floor, very intense and very loud. I thought we kept our composure and for the most part made good decisions. Sierra was outstanding... and brought the ball up against pressure. She is a special player. Abby Dillon continues to be a real presence down low. Freshman Missy Hazard when the score was cut to 7 in 4th quarter hit two huge 3's, That was big."
The Cougars (2-1) will play their home opener on Monday against Floyd County at 7 p.m.
