GIRLS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 48, Dan River 36
RINGGOLD—Martinsville’s girls basketball team pulled away from Dan River late in the third quarter and held on all through the fourth for a 48-36 win on Thursday at Dan River High School.
Bulldogs guard Destiny Harris hit a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter, and five in the game, en route to leading Martinsville with 15 points.
The teams were tied 9-9 after the opening quarter, but Martinsville took a 21-19 lead into halftime.
Harris was held scoreless in the final quarter, as Dan River dedicated one defender to her at all times, but the Bulldogs were content to dribble away the clock and get some timely baskets from Nakieyah Hairston (six points in the final quarter) and Ciara Valentine (seven points in the fourth).
Valentine and Hairston each finished with 11 points for Martinsville, which improved to 111-4 overall. Leighton Jamison supplied eight points, Savashia Boyd scored two and Taniya Wade added one.
Takiya Smith led the Wildcats (6-6) with 17 points. Alexis Crews backed her up with seven points, Alicea Farmer and Allye Wells each scored five and Makiyah Hardy scored two.
Martinsville will take a short bus ride to Bassett tonight for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District contest.
WRESTLING
Patrick County, Bassett pick up wins Wednesday
Patrick County (48-24) and Bassett (48-21) both scored victories over Halifax County before facing off in the final match of a tri-meet held at Bassett High School on Wednesday.
Bassett came into the match with Patrick County looking to avenge the Bengals' only Piedmont District dual loss (52-24) last week at the hands of the Cougars in Stuart.
Aaron Crowe (220) and Gage Ragans (285) got the night started off right for the Bengals recording wins by fall over their Cougar opponents to give Bassett an early 12-0 lead.
Patrick County quickly regained the lead after Jonathan Culler (106) scored a victory by forfeit, Wesley Alexander (113) picked up a win by fall, and Alfredo Gutierrez (120) collected a victory by forfeit to give Patrick County an 18-12 advantage.
Blake Miller (126) of Bassett tied things back up at 18 with the fastest pin of the night in just 22 seconds. However, Patrick reeled off three straight wins to regain the lead, 36-18. Owen Smith (132) picked up a first period pin in just under a minute. Trey Robertson (138) trailed for most of the first two periods before securing a win by fall with just over a minute left in the 3rd period. Darious Williams (145) continued the Cougar rally with a back-and-forth match that resulted in a late 3rd period pin.
However, Williams' win would be the final win of the night for the Cougars. Drew Fisher (152) made short work of his opponent with a first period pin to cut the Cougars lead to 36-24. Bassett's Nick Stoneman (160) and Darrious Morrison (170) both recorded victories by forfeit to even the score at 36-36.
Bengal senior Shyhee Preston (182) picked an opportune time to make his return to the mat after an almost month long absence. Preston fought hard to secure a 7-3 victory in his match and push the Bengals back into the lead 39-36. Ricky Penn extended the Bengals' lead in the final match to 49-36 when he recorded a victory by forfeit.
Bassett improved to 16-5 overall in dual matches on the season including an 8-1 record against Piedmont District foes. Patrick County currently stands 12-11 overall in duals with a 6-2 record against Piedmont District opponents. The two teams will lock claws again this coming Wednesday in tri-meet at Carroll County High School.
Results from the match are listed below:
Match #1 - Patrick County vs Halifax Patrick County won 48-24
Patrick County Winners: Jonathon Culler (106), Alfredo Gutierrez (120), Juan Gutierrez (126), Owen Smith (132), Trey Roberston (138), Rawl Mabe (152), Joshua Wright (182) Tristan Hardy (195)
Halifax Winners: Bryan Vicks (113 by decision), Alex Driggs (145 by decision), Leo Walter (160), Jacob Davis (170), Zyon Wilson (285)
Match #2 - Bassett vs Halifax
Bassett won 48-21
Bassett Winners: Blake Miller (126), Austin Schelling (132), Dawson Moore (138 by pin), Drew Fisher (152), Nick Stoneman (160 by pin), Shyhee Preston (182), Ricky Penn (195), Aaron Crowe (220)
Halifax Winners: Bryan Vicks (113), Alex Driggs (145 by decision), Jacob Davis (170), Zyon Wilson (285)
Match #3 - Bassett vs Patrick County
Bassett won 45-36
Bassett Winners: Blake Miller (126 by pin), Drew Fisher (152 by pin), Nick Stoneman (160), Darrius Morrision (170) Shyhee Preston (182 by decision), Ricky Penn (195), Aaron Crowe (220 by pin), Gage Ragans (285 by pin)
Patrick County Winners: Jonathon Culler (106), Wesley Alexander (113), Alfredo Gutierrez (120), Owen Smith (132), Trey Roberston (138), Darious Williams (145)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gretna 62, Patrick County 52
Patrick County fell in their third straight game Wednesday night, losing to Gretna 62-52 in Stuart.
Logan McGhee led the Cougars with 14 points, and added five rebounds. Gracelyn Hubbard had eight points, and Sierra Hubbard had seven points and 12 rebounds. Abby Dillon added nine rebounds and six blocks.
"Not a very good effort from our team tonight," Patrick County coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We were out-coached, out-hustled,and out-played, and that's not a good combination. We were not ready to play and that’s on me. We will go back to work and figure it out. On a positive we battled back late and didn't give up.
The Cougars fall to 7-5 on the year. They'll go on the road tonight to G.W.-Danville for a 7 p.m. game.
