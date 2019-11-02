BOYS SOCCER
SRSC to start scrimmage series
Smith River Sports Complex has found so much success with its 7v7 football scrimmage series that the complex is expanding the league to boys soccer.
Starting this Wednesday, local high school boys soccer teams will compete in the Smith River Scrimmages, a way to get local soccer players together to play in a somewhat competitive environment before the season starts.
The series will play on the following dates: November 6, November 21, December 4, December 11.
Each team will get four scrimmages against four different opponents per night. Scrimmages are full-sided 11v11 and 25 minutes in length. Coaches will do the officiating.
Bassett, Tunstall, Franklin County, Magna Vista, and Martinsville are scheduled to play in this week's games. Games will begin at 6 p.m.
Below is the schedule for Wednesday's games:
6 p.m.
Bassett vs. Tunstall - Field 5
Franklin Co. vs. Magna Vista - Field 4
6:30 p.m.
Martinsville vs. Tunstall - Field 5
Franklin Co. vs. Bassett - Field 4
7 p.m.
Franklin Co. vs. Tunstall - Field 5
Martinsville vs. Magna Vista - Field 4
7:30 p.m.
Bassett vs. Magna Vista - Field 5
Franklin Co. vs. Martinsville - Field 4
8 p.m.
Bassett vs. Martinsville - Field 5
Tunstall v. Magna Vista - Field 4
MARTINSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Booster club meeting postponed
The Martinsville and Tunstall JV football game scheduled for last Thursday has been rescheduled to Monday at Dan Greene Stadium. Due to the rescheduling, the Martinsville Bulldog Boosters meeting scheduled for that night has been cancelled.
The next booster club meeting will be on Monday, November 11, starting with dinner at 6 p.m. at Hugo's in Uptown Martinsville. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.