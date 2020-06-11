Martin Truex cruised to an easy win in the final 130 laps of Wednesday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Here is everything that happened in the race to lead to that win.
First 70 laps
Aric Almirola, who started second, enjoyed the lead for much of the first 20 laps, but Joey Logano overtook him and quickly went about putting pressure on the back of the field.
He wasted no time in lapping Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, among several others. Blaney, the pole-sitter and Logano’s Team Penske teammate, quickly dropped to the middle of the pack.
Logano retained his leader position following the competition caution at Lap 60.
The rest of the top 10 was a revolving door of drivers for the first half of the first stage.
Laps 71-130
For a time, Logano continued his dominance of the field, putting almost half the field a lap down.
“He’s having a Sunday drive on a Wednesday night,” according to FOX Sports commentator Mike Joy.
However, following a caution at Lap 113 after Timmy Hill stalled in the middle of pit road, Logano pitted and restarted in fourth place.
Bubba Wallace used that same caution as a time to hit pit road and take on two new tires, which catapulted him up eight spots to second place behind Corey LaJoie, who briefly took the lead from Logano.
Logano regained his spot in first with 10 laps remaining in the stage, though, and stayed there through Lap 130. It was his third stage win of the season after leading 104 of the first 130 laps.
Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr. and Wallace rounded out the top five from the first stage.
Laps 130-260
Logano continued to rack up laps led, but Johnson overtook him in the final third of the stage.
Blaney had drifted all the way back to 30th at the Lap 60 caution and worked his way back to third by Lap 218. A few laps later, he passed Logano to take over second place behind Johnson.
Johnson, following Logano’s act from earlier, worked quickly to throw several other drivers off the lead lap. By the end of the stage, just 15 cars remained in that position.
Stage wins haven’t been around for very long, so Johnson’s stage win was just the third of his career and his first of the season.
Blaney was second in the stage, followed by Logano, Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick.
Bowman started eighth and drifted back to 14th by the end of the first stage before recovering to make it back in the top five.
Wallace’s pit decision near the end of the first stage paid off, and he was able to maintain solid position in the second stage, where he finished sixth.
Lap 260-350
Johnson had the inside position upon the restart of the final stage, but Blaney took over the top spot just two laps in.
As Johnson appeared to lose some speed in the first several laps, he allowed Logano, Harvick and Chase Elliott to pass with little resistance.
Logano eventually took over the lead from Blaney and went back to collecting laps at the front.
Brad Keselowski made his first appearance in the top five on Lap 305 as he snaked past Elliott to reach fourth place.
The evening’s sixth caution came on Lap 327 as Erik Jones bumped David Starr, causing the latter to spin out. Upon the restart at Lap 333, Blaney maintained his top spot.
By Lap 350, Chris Buescher had worked his way into the top 10. He started 24th and was running 12th and 11th by the end of the first and second stages, respectively.
Laps 351-400
At this juncture, there was a three-way fight for the top spot between Logano, Keselowski and Elliott, who were all running within a half-second of each other—which was about a second-and-a-half faster than Truex Jr. in fourth. Keselowski, in particular, was right on Logano’s bumper for several laps.
Almirola, who led 19 laps right at the start of the race, pitted during a green flag at Lap 356 to resolve a battery issue, putting him several laps behind.
At Lap 365, Keselowski took over the lead after Logano hit some lap traffic that prevented him from fighting off the challenger in second. Logano dropped to third behind Truex Jr., who eventually grabbed the lead for himself on Lap 370.
At Lap 397, Quin Houff, a Virginia native, crashed into a wall, bringing about another caution, which presented a timely pitting time for many of the race leaders to receive four new tires as they prepared for the final 100 laps.
Laps 401-500
The last 100 laps for Truex Jr. looked a lot like his dominating effort at Martinsville Speedway in October, when he led 464 laps on his way to the win in the First Data 500.
On Wednesday, he was never challenged in the final fifth of the race.
At times, he opened up a lead of 2-4 seconds on whichever of the Team Penske drivers—Logano, Keselowski or Blaney—happened to be running in second.
Blaney, to his credit, continued his very strong, if not bizarre, race that saw him drop deep into the field. He eventually worked his way back up into the top 10 and, finally, to second.
His teammates were unable to track down Truex Jr., and it appeared as though they were content with letting Blaney attempt the tall task.
Blaney had made it a habit of passing cars all evening long, but Truex Jr. could not be caught on his way to his 27th career win and second of his career at The Paperclip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.