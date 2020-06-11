NASCAR announced early on Wednesday that Confederate flags will be banned from all racetracks, a decision that follows driver Bubba Wallace’s Monday comments to CNN that the image has no place in the sport.
Wallace, 26, is the only black full-time driver on the Cup Series. He sported a T-shirt with the phrase “I can’t breathe” printed across the front in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
On Wednesday, Wallace gave NASCAR kudos for its decision.
“That was a huge, pivotal moment for the sport, a lot of backlash, but it creates doors and allows communities to come together as one, and that’s what the real mission is here,” Wallace said in a pre-race interview on FOX Sports.
Wallace, who won twice at Martinsville as a member of the Truck Series in 2013 and 2014, called Wednesday night the biggest race of his career given the events of the week.
He debuted a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on his No. 43 Chevy on Wednesday, a design that featured interlocking Black and white hands on the hood.
“There’s a lot of emotions on the racetrack and off the racetrack that are riding with us,” he said pre-race, “but tonight is something special. Today’s been special.”
Wallace started 23rd and finished 11th, his best career finish at Martinsville in a Cup car.
“Our car was so good. Our Black Lives Matter Chevrolet — that’s good to say, right there — was so good on the long runs,” Wallace told FOX Sports post-race. “This is my favorite place, and it just continues to show.”
