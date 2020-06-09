Bringing NASCAR back to a television audience after a two-month hiatus was no simple task.
It required levels of preparation that Michael Davies, the senior vice president of field and technical operations at FOX Sports, had never seen before.
“It was one of the most involved and intense productions I’ve been involved with in my 25 years in the business,” Davies told the Martinsville Bulletin last week.
The stoppage in racing was brought on in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic. In late May, NASCAR was the first major American sports entity to resume competition after the entire industry came to a screeching halt.
In order to bring back the sport and televise it properly, Davies described extensive seminars regarding production changes and health and safety protocols with everybody involved in broadcasting it from NASCAR and the FOX Sports crew, a group that included at least 200 people.
“Coming back at Darlington, it had an almost Super Bowl-like feeling to it,” Davies said. “It was one of those things that we really had to get right because the worst thing would be for us to get started with a race or two and then have to stop.”
NASCAR fans have not yet been allowed to return to the track, putting even more importance on the quality of the television product.
Davies said views of fans in the stands are not as vital to NASCAR broadcasts as they may be for other sports, but coronavirus concerns have still resulted in minor tweaks to what viewers see on the screen.
For starters, the FOX Sports broadcast crew of Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Larry McReynolds has been calling races from the FOX Networks Center in Charlotte. That will again be the case when the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 comes to Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday. Regan Smith will be the pit reporter on-site at Martinsville.
Additionally, Davies said that FOX began using a drone with a camera for some elements of race coverage at the May 31 event at Bristol.
“It has really added a sense of dynamics,” Davies said, “especially at the end when there’s no crowds and you’re able to zip around the car and make it seem exciting.”
There will be a few production trucks in Martinsville, Davies said, but the replay and graphics will be operated from FOX’s Los Angeles studio.
For any FOX crew members who will be in Martinsville, Davies said they will all be wearing masks and have their temperatures checked prior to entering the Speedway. Camera operators and various producers will be broken up into smaller groups that will not come into contact with each other.
“All of this needs to be done through the lens of doing things responsibly and safely for the whole crew,” Davies said.
Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, NASCAR Race Hub will precede the race and take viewers right up until the green flag at 7 p.m. Given the late start in the middle of the week, there will not be much analysis at the conclusion of the race.
“At the end, we’re there as long as we can to get the relevant interviews and then we’re off,” Davies said. “We don’t have the full pre- and post-race that we’ve had in the past, but we try to get the meat of it in.”
For the past several weeks, NASCAR has been among the very few live sports options for television viewers on this side of the Atlantic, and FOX has enjoyed healthy television ratings as a result.
When NASCAR came back on May 17 at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina, The Real Heroes 400 drew 6.32 million viewers on FOX, making it the most-watched non-Daytona 500 Cup Series race since March 2017 at Atlanta. That figure also represented a 38 percent increase in viewership from the FanShield 500 at Phoenix on March 8, the last race before the suspension.
The second race back, also at Darlington on May 20, was the first mid-week race since 1984. It was impacted by rain but still drew 2.09 million viewers.
Two races in Charlotte, on May 24 and 28, both saw rain as well and drew 3.96 million and 1.5 million viewers, respectively. At Bristol, 2.93 million viewers made it the most-watched race on FS1 since 2017.
Despite the rain and the mid-week races, the television ratings have been promising, Davies said. As long as fans have no choice but to watch from home, and there are few other live sports available, he hopes that trend continues.
“The COVID era is hopefully temporary,” he said. “But hopefully we have gotten some new fans, and I think no question there was an opportunity there to see if we could get ourselves in front of a larger audience, and I think by and large that’s been the case.”
