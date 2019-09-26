With just over a week until the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, late model drivers up The Paperclip for a 6-hour practice session to perfect their cars ahead of the biggest race of the year.
More than 80 cars are signed up to go under the lights in next Saturday’s race, a race Speedway president Clay Campbell called “the Super Bowl of late model races.”
Cars will be back at Martinsville on Friday for more practice beginning at 4 p.m., and pole qualifying beginning at 8 p.m. The first heat race on Saturday will begin at 3 p.m. The second heat race will begin at 4 p.m., and the 200 lap feature will begin at 7 p.m.
— Cara Cooper
