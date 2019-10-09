The annual "Paint Martinsville Speedway Pink" event, in conjunction with NASCAR, Chevrolet, the American Cancer Society, and Martinsville Speedway, came to town on Wednesday with more than a dozen breast cancer survivors getting the chance to spend time with NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kurt Busch and William Byron.
The duo helped cancer survivors paint the start/finish line at the track pink, and then gave them all rides around the speedway in pink pace cars.
The pace cars will be used for the upcoming NASCAR Truck and Cup Series races on Oct. 26- 27, and the start/finish line will also remain painted for the races.
"It was a lot of fun to give the ladies a ride around the racetrack," Busch said. "We'll never know all that they've gone through but it's great to take them out for a joyride but also show them a little about how we battle out on the racetrack at Martinsville Speedway. It was a great day, I'm glad the survivors came out and enjoyed it."
"It's really great to be out here and meet all these people, and obviously creating awareness for breast cancer and supporting their cause is great," Byron said. "I feel like they had fun and it was a good time to enjoy being part of the event for sure."
