NASCAR racing will return to Martinsville this year -- just not in May as planned.
NASCAR announced Friday that the race weekend scheduled for May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway has been postponed, with a makeup date to be announced.
NASCAR officials had said on March 30, the day Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam put in a stay-at-home mandate through June 10 because of the coronavirus concerns, they would "assess rescheduling options.”
In a statement released Friday officials said they plan to run a full, 36-race slate in 2020, with a potential to return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined.
"The health and safety of our competitors, employees, fans, and the communities in which we run continues to be our top priority,” the statement read. “We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options.”
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 was scheduled for May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, the first NASCAR Cup Series night race at the track since the installation of new LED lights in 2017. The weekend was also to feature the MaxPro Window Films 200 on May 8 as part of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour series.
NASCAR had postponed seven races through May 3 because of the pandemic, with Martinsville scheduled to be the first race back after the break. The next race after Martinsville is scheduled to be the All-Star Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 16.
NASCAR has yet to make an announcement about any races after Martinsville.
Although the postponed race was expected by most all fans, not having a race weekend likely will have a significant impact on the area. The Bulletin reported last year that a decade-old study by the Washington Economics Group found that the Speedway brings in $68 million to the area, with $104 million in “value-added impacts,” each year.
This spring’s night race also was expected to bring a larger crowd than in other recent spring races, which were run in March.
Fans were mostly understanding of the postponement, with one remarking on the Martinsville Bulletin's Facebook page: “The Speedway doesn’t need to be responsible for people getting sick.”
Others echoed that sentiment.
“I’d rather go and feel safe, and I’d rather go when everybody who is participating can feel safe,” said Mike Paris, who has missed three races at Martinsville since he started purchasing tickets in the late '90s. He typically works as a photographer for the Martinsville Bulletin during race weekends, while giving his tickets to friends and family.
Martinsville Speedway said on its website that tickets for either the modified or Cup Series race that was postponed will be honored on the rescheduled date, and no further action is necessary for anyone planning to attend on the new event date.
A ticketholder who is unable to attend the rescheduled race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of the total to apply towards a different future event “including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and pit pass ticket types,” the website read.
“The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track other than the 2020 Martinsville Speedway race on the rescheduled event date, subject to availability.
“Elections must be submitted within 30 days following the release of the rescheduled event date.”
With issues surrounding the coronavirus still in flux, it’s difficult to know when racing will return to Martinsville, though NASCAR is keeping all of its options open as far as possible doubleheaders and midweek races and possibly racing as far into the calendar as December. Martinsville also is scheduled for a playoff race in November.
"Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal health officials for the latest information on the ongoing (COVID-19) coronavirus pandemic," a statement from track officials said.
“We want to thank all of our dedicated fans who were set to join us during our May race weekend and our first NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release. “The well-being and safety of our patrons, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community continues to be our number one priority.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future to help us make history once again at Martinsville Speedway.”
Whenever racing returns to Martinsville, fans know they’ll be treated to the same racing they’ve become accustomed to at The Paperclip.
“Even if it was just a regular race at Martinsville, a regular race isn’t regular,” Paris said. “It’s always over the top and one of the best things you get to do. All that other stuff is just icing on the top of the cake. … I know NASCAR and Martinsville is going to have races. They’re not going to let us down, and if for some reason they can’t, it’s out of their control, they’re going to take care of us.”
