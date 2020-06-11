The NASCAR haulers and drivers may have left Martinsville on Wednesday night, but the NASCAR Foundation and Joey Logano Foundation were still around bright and early Thursday morning.
Those two organizations partnered with Convoy of Hope, Elevation Church Outreach and Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County for a food bank at Martinsville Speedway, providing more than 40,000 pounds of food, water, hygiene supplies, cleaning products and socks for local residents in need.
Anyone looking for assistance could drive up to receive supplies and food, and organizers said they had enough to serve about 1,000 families.
This socially distanced event allowed masked and gloved volunteers to put supplies in people’s car or trunk so as to not risk person-to-person exposure to the coronavirus. Volunteers were from the local area part of the Grace Network and from various campuses of Elevation Church around Roanoke and Charlotte, N.C.
Elevation Church initially partnered with the Joey Logano Foundation at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to create a COVID relief fund in hopes of giving more than $1 million to organizations and areas that needed help and resources, Elevation Church Outreach Pastor Jamie Waldron said. The hope was to reach other areas in the NASCAR community and reach those fans directly.
“Obviously with NASCAR being back on track but not necessarily being back to normal with fans and souvenirs and concessions and all the economic lift that those communities typically see when NASCAR comes to town, it’s just a small way we can help to make sure the people of this community know we see them, we hear them, we haven’t forgotten about them,” Joey Logano Foundation Director Ali O’Connor said. “It’s just a way that we can help during this time.”
The groups put together a similar event in Darlington, S.C., last month following the NASCAR races at Darlington Raceway, and officials said they hope to stage another in Alabama on the weekend of the race at Talladega Superspeedway.
“We thought: What better way to serve the community and the NASCAR fans in the community, even if they can’t attend the event, than to go to where the people live?” Waldron said.
No fans were in attendance for Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
The Grace Network Director Tracy Hinchcliff said her foundation had partnered with the Speedway on previous events and was asked to help with Thursday’s event. She said the event came together in a little more than a week.
“That talks and speaks to how fast our community can respond to a need when there is one,” Hinchcliff said. “We jumped on the horn and really reached out to all of our neighbors to get volunteers.
“We are just absolutely honored to be a part of this program for today. … It’s been a real blessing.”
Hinchcliff has seen firsthand how COVID-19 has affected the local area. Grace Network has been working with The Harvest Foundation and United Way for a box distribution program every Monday at six locations across Henry County to provide relief items to local families.
All of the food and supplies not distributed on Thursday will be donated to the Henry County food pantry to help with that box program, she said.
“It’s just an awesome experience to know that all of it is staying in Martinsville and Henry County and helping the folks right here,” she said.
The NASCAR Foundation, the charitable arm of NASCAR, was founded by Betty Jane France in 2006, and focuses on helping children and families in racing communities across the country.
“I feel like the community has come together during COVID,” Waldron said. “I know that we’ve been separate because we’ve all been semi-homebound, but just looking in people’s eyes and understanding that this simple act of giving is honestly hope or maybe a prayer answered.
“I think that the people that come out here are the ones that just need a little more hope than food, honestly. It does help. I think it’s just been a really neat experience to meet people face to face and look in people’s eyes and say, ‘You’re not forgotten; you’re seen. We love you, we care about you, and here’s just a little bit to prove it.”
