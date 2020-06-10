NASCAR bans Confederate flags at all race events

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it is banning the display of the Confederate battle flag at all of its events and properties.
The announcement came in a released statement about two hours before the start of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the statement read. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special.”
The ban comes after Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in NASCAR's top-3 racing series, this week called for NASCAR to act amid racial protest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon this week. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them.
"There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it's time for change. ... We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags.
"We should not be able to have an argument over that. ... It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore."
NASCAR had asked fans to stop bringing the Confederate flag to races in 2015 but had not banned their displays outright until Wednesday.
The circuit is racing at speedways without fans present in the stands or for infield camping, where the displays of the flags had been so obvious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.