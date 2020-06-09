1. No streaking
Gone are the days of winning streaks at The Paperclip. After Denny Hamlin won three Martinsville races from 2009 to 2010, only three drivers have won more than once, and only Jimmie Johnson has won two races in a row. Seven of the past eight races at Martinsville have been won by a either a first- or second–time Paperclip winner.
2. Lapping it up
Martinsville Speedway in recent years has become a race in which drivers either dominate for most of the 500 laps or the winner comes away with the victory in the final half-mile. Three of the past five Martinsville races have been won in dominating fashion, with each winner leading at least 200 laps, and two others leading at least 400 (both Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. in 2019). The other two races have been won on last-lap passes. The driver who leads the most laps has also won each of the last five Martinsville races.
3. Victory drought
Jimmie Johnson leads all active drivers with nine career victories at the Paperclip, his most recent coming in October 2016. Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is in the middle of the longest losing streak of his career – his last victory was on June 4, 2017, at Dover International Speedway – and has few chances left to add to his 83 career Cup Series victories. Johnson announced before the offseason that he would retire at the end of the season. In six races since his last triumph in Martinsville, Johnson hasn't finished any better than 12th.
4. The home team
Wood Brothers Racing, which started just down the road in Stuart, currently sits on 99 Cup Series victories since the team started racing in 1953. The team has won just twice at the Martinsville Speedway, in 1968 and 1973, and has struggled on the half-mile since returning to full- time competition in 2016, coming away with just one top-10 finish. Wood Brothers driver Matt DiBenedetto, who joined the team before the 2020 season, also has seen his fair share of struggles at Martisnsville in his 5-year Cup Series career, never finishing better than 16th.
