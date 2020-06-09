Brad Keselowski
Keselowski is the only driver with multiple victories at Martinsville in the last seven races and is one of only two drivers with multiple victories in the six races since NASCAR returned from a 2-month layoff. He has finished in the Top 5 in his last three races at The Paperclip. Keselowski is currently fourth in the Cup Series standings.
Kevin Harvick
Harvick is the other current driver with two victories since NASCAR returned and is the most recent race winner, with a victory at Atlanta on Sunday. He hasn’t finished outside of the Top 10 in his last five starts in Martinsville, and he won the spring race in 2011. He is leading the Cup Series standings.
Ryan Blaney
Blaney has yet to win at Martinsville, but he has consistently run near the front, with three Top-5 finishes in his past four races at the Speedway. He led 145 laps at The Paperclip in spring 2018. Blaney has two Top-5 finishes in the past three races and four Top-5s this season. He’s seventh in the Cup Series standings.
Chase Elliott
Elliott is also looking for his first victory in Martinsville, with two Top-5s, four Top-10s and 192 laps led in his nine career starts. Elliott has one victory and four Top-5 finishes this season and is third in the Cup Series standings.
