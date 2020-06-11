Martin Truex Jr. has led 596 of the last 1,000 laps run at Martinsville Speedway.
The last 132 laps of those were on Wednesday night, when Truex cruised to his second consecutive victory at The Paperclip, taking home his second career grandfather clock trophy in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.
He had led 464 laps in winning the playoff race here last October, and on Wednesday, with the heat and humidity teaching the drivers all kinds of lessons, this time he grabbed the lead for the second time on Lap 370 and cruised the rest of the way. He led by more than 4 seconds at one point to outpace runner-up Ryan Blaney by about half a lap.
His No. 19 Toyota started the day fifth, was running fourth at the end of Stage 1 and 15th at the end of Stage 2 before storming back in the second half of the race.
"I think the last few trips here we've had a lot of confidence," Truex said in a postrace press conference. "Really the last couple years we've just continued to refine our setup and what we were doing, and I've kind of found a rhythm for what I'm doing here, and the guys have found a setup for what I need to drive fast."
Truex had to hold off a trio of Team Penske drivers who finished second, third, and fourth, respectively. Ryan Blaney started the day on the pole but fell back as far as 19th at the end of Stage 1 after early struggles with his car. Blaney got back into the top five before a penalty on pit road for a pit crew member jumping the wall too soon dropped him back again.
His No. 12 Mustang battled its way back to the front and led twice for a total of 34 laps in the second half of the race.
Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.
Wednesday was the first Cup Series night race at Martinsville Speedway, the first midweek race at the track and the first race at The Paperclip run without fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Its kind of weird to get out of the car with no fans, drive to a makeshift Victory Lane, take one picture and leave," Truex said. "I'm missing having a few cold beverages with my team."
It was also the first race with new Goodyear tires. Keselowski and Truex both said the difference there was noticeable.
"I think the big thing that was noticed was not having any practice," Keselowski said. "That made a really different experience to try to dial the cars in, and this tire was quite a bit different from any tire we've had here before. Those two things were certainly more challenging than anything else we noticed."
Said Truex: "I think the biggest difference was the tire they brought here. ... The tire falls off was a lot more than what they brought in the fall here.
"I thought it [the track] changed more as it took rubber early on then settled in like it normally does. ... Temperatures were pretty hot here, and usually when we race here it's pretty cool, so that may have made a difference as well."
This was Truex's first victory of the 2020 season and just his second top-5 finish in 11 races. It was also the first for Truex's new crew chief, James Small.
"If you look at the season we've had, we've been really strong. I think we'e been the strongest Toyota week in and week out," Truex said. "I felt like we had a few chances at winning slip away here lately, but I feel like everybody is doing a great job.
"I think this answers a great question for him [Small] more than anything. ... I think he's doing a great job, and I'm really proud of him."
Truex and the rest of NASCAR will now move on to Homestead Miami on Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. start.
But more importantly for Truex Wednesday's victory locks him into the 2020 Cup Series playoffs.
"It definitely relaxes you a little bit," Truex said. "To get our first win, get locked into the playoffs ... that's a step in the right direction
"Certainly it's easier to go to the race track once you know you're locked in, and you have that momentum."
