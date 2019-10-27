Here's what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say following Sunday's First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway:
Martin Truex Jr.: We’ve led some laps here, but not many. We’ve never, I felt like, had the best car here. Last year, we got about the best at the end, but I’m just really proud of this team. We weren’t that great yesterday in practice and I told them what I needed it to do and they went to work last night and got it better and we qualified good.
Beginning of the race, I thought yeah, it’s pretty decent, but we need to work on it and a few adjustments later man, the thing was just dominant. I’m just really proud of everybody on this team. Thanks to all the fans for coming out. Man, this is a special race track. This is one everybody wants to win and I’ve worked hard for a long time to try to get better at this place and try to figure it out and thanks to my guys on this team, they’ve helped me figure it out and here we are.
William Byron: This isn't a place that I've loved coming to, and it just clicked this weekend, the things we did with the car going into qualifying and then obviously our race. Super excited, but second is not super fun, either. We'll try to get one spot better next time.
Denny Hamlin: I got close off of Turn 4. It looks like we (he and Joey Logano) got together, and it looks like collateral damage. He blew a tire. I mean, he would probably say, oh, short track racing.
Joey Logano: Just the playoffs. It just happens. It's part of it. Emotions run high.
Kyle Larson: This is my second best finish at Martinsville, so I'm really happy with that... We were able to steal some stage points as well, so we probably over achieved for how we usually run at Martinsville. I haven't seen the points spread yet, but I would say we maintained from where we came in, so I'm happy about that.
Chase Elliott: Just disappointing for a day like that. We know better and we can do better than that.
