Bassett boys finish 7th at Region 4D championship

Devontay Ross picked up two second place finishes, and Vontayvious Brim added another to help Bassett’s boys outdoor track team finish 7th in the Region 4D championship Saturday at E.C. Glass High School.

Ross finished second in both the 100 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles. Brim finished second in the 400 meter dash.

Full boys and girls results for Bassett are listed below.

Bassett - Region 4D championship

BOYS 100 METER DASH

2nd Devontay Ross 12 Bassett 10.88

Boys 200 meter dash

11th Vontayvious Brim 23.73

16th Sterling Jamison 24.75

Boys 400 meter dash

2nd Vontayvious Brim 51.79

5th Zay Martin 53.01

Boys 800 meter run

3rd Aubrey Davis 2:02.03

16th Greyson Crouch 2:27.18

Boys 1,600 meter run

18th Nathan Cassell 5:32.43

20th Jonah Miller 6:09.03

Boys 300 meter hurdles

2nd Devontay Ross 39.88

Boys 4x100 meter relay

Sterling Jamison, Cameron Easley, Copeland Williams, Dante Duvernay

9th Bassett – 46.42

Boys 4x400 meter relay

Devontay Ross, Zay Martin, Aubrey Davis, Vontayvious Brim

5th Bassett – 3:33.13

Boys 4x800 meter relay

Aubrey Davis, Joseph Castro, Greyson Crouch, Nathan Cassell

5th – Bassett 8:59.32

Boys long jump

8th Devontay Ross 20-04.00

21st Copeland Williams 16-08.50

Boys triple jump

13th Vontayvious Brim 38-05.00

Boys discus

8th Marshall Wells 113-06.00

11th Gabe Divers 101-01.00

Boys shot put

7th Gabe Divers 37-07.50

Girls 400 meter dash

16th Madeline Bishop 1:10.76

17th Johanna Vivanco 1:12.94

Girls 800 meter run

14th Carson Arnold 3:26.17

Girls 1600 meter run

13th Alheli Ramos-Garcia 7:20.23

Girls 4x400 meter relay

Alheli Ramos-Garcia, Montasia Wilson, Johanna Vivanco, Madeline Bishop

9th – Bassett 5:31.11

Girls long jump

22nd Emily Shuler 10-07.50

Girls discus

16th Elisha Jackson 58-03.00

Girls shot put

6th Elisha Jackson 28-08.50

Boys team results

7th – Bassett, 46 points

Girls team results

11th – Bassett, 3 points

