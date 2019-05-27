Outdoor Track
Bassett boys finish 7th at Region 4D championship
Devontay Ross picked up two second place finishes, and Vontayvious Brim added another to help Bassett’s boys outdoor track team finish 7th in the Region 4D championship Saturday at E.C. Glass High School.
Ross finished second in both the 100 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles. Brim finished second in the 400 meter dash.
Full boys and girls results for Bassett are listed below.
Bassett - Region 4D championship
BOYS 100 METER DASH
2nd Devontay Ross 12 Bassett 10.88
Boys 200 meter dash
11th Vontayvious Brim 23.73
16th Sterling Jamison 24.75
Boys 400 meter dash
2nd Vontayvious Brim 51.79
5th Zay Martin 53.01
Boys 800 meter run
3rd Aubrey Davis 2:02.03
16th Greyson Crouch 2:27.18
Boys 1,600 meter run
18th Nathan Cassell 5:32.43
20th Jonah Miller 6:09.03
Boys 300 meter hurdles
2nd Devontay Ross 39.88
Boys 4x100 meter relay
Sterling Jamison, Cameron Easley, Copeland Williams, Dante Duvernay
9th Bassett – 46.42
Boys 4x400 meter relay
Devontay Ross, Zay Martin, Aubrey Davis, Vontayvious Brim
5th Bassett – 3:33.13
Boys 4x800 meter relay
Aubrey Davis, Joseph Castro, Greyson Crouch, Nathan Cassell
5th – Bassett 8:59.32
Boys long jump
8th Devontay Ross 20-04.00
21st Copeland Williams 16-08.50
Boys triple jump
13th Vontayvious Brim 38-05.00
Boys discus
8th Marshall Wells 113-06.00
11th Gabe Divers 101-01.00
Boys shot put
7th Gabe Divers 37-07.50
Girls 400 meter dash
16th Madeline Bishop 1:10.76
17th Johanna Vivanco 1:12.94
Girls 800 meter run
14th Carson Arnold 3:26.17
Girls 1600 meter run
13th Alheli Ramos-Garcia 7:20.23
Girls 4x400 meter relay
Alheli Ramos-Garcia, Montasia Wilson, Johanna Vivanco, Madeline Bishop
9th – Bassett 5:31.11
Girls long jump
22nd Emily Shuler 10-07.50
Girls discus
16th Elisha Jackson 58-03.00
Girls shot put
6th Elisha Jackson 28-08.50
Boys team results
7th – Bassett, 46 points
Girls team results
11th – Bassett, 3 points