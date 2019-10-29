Bassett cross country coach Kevin Underwood can’t recall the last time the Bengals won both the boys and girls cross country championships in the same year. He’s not sure if it ever happened.
It happened Tuesday. The Bengals dominated both varsity races, scoring 24 points in the girls race and 32 in the boys for a sweep of both PD titles.
“Probably never,” Bassett coach Kevin Underwood said when asked if the Bengals had ever swept both championships before. “We hope to make it a trend. That’s what we’re looking for.”
The Bengals’ boys team had the first, sixth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 12th, and 14th place finishers, and was better than second place Tunstall by 35 points. Bassett sophomore Shawn Foley won the boys race with a time of 17:11.64, 34 seconds faster than second place finisher Andrew Salley of Halifax.
Bassett was without No. 2 runner Aubrey Davis, who was injured earlier in the day and unable to run. Vontayvious Brim, Roy Garcia, and Zay Martin stepped up in his absence, finishing second, third, and fourth in the team.
“I was definitely pleased,” Underwood said. “That’s what it takes for the team. You never know what’s going to happen day-to-day so if you’ve got to step up you’ve got to step up.”
On the girls side, Bassett was even more dominant, with the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th, and 14th place finishers.
Underwood said having more runners on both the girls and boys teams has been a huge boost to the team’s success.
“It’s building that competitiveness,” he said. “Because when you only have seven runners people get complacent of, ‘O.K., I’m top 5.’ And now you can get knocked out... that’s what it’s about. Everybody is pushing for it. That’s the great thing about numbers.”
Piper Doughton was the top finisher for Bassett, finishing second behind Patrick County’s Katie Brintle. The freshman is one of several different Bengals to come across first for the team this season.
“They’re happy if the other one wins, or whoever is first,” Underwood said. “We don’t really care who is one through seven as long as you’re in the top 7. That’s the goal. And that changeover just makes it super, super fun to watch and compete.”
Brintle won the girls race with a time of 21:20.92, five seconds better than Doughton.
Tunstall’s Sophia Hearp was third.
Patrick County was second in the girls team competition. Tunstall, Halifax, and Magna Vista were third through fifth.
Seth Wright was the top finisher in the boys race for Patrick County, coming in third. Tunstall’s Ashton Weaver and Charles Hearp were fourth and fifth.
Tunstall was second in the boys team competition. Patrick County, Halifax County, and G.W.-Danville were third through fifth.
More notes from the race:
BRINTLE ‘FEELS AMAZING’ ABOUT WIN
Brintle ran nearly a minute faster than her previous personal best time in Tuesday’s win.
“I’ve never ran that fast in my life so I was really proud of myself,” Brintle said.
“We definitely expected her to medal, but as far as the win, she did talk about that being her goal today,” said Patrick County coach Vanessa Mishoe. “So we just encouraged her to make it happen... We were very, very impressed with her effort today.”
Brintle and Doughton were running side-by-side at the two-mile mark before the Cougar pulled ahead at the end.
“My coach told me just to stay behind the Bassett girl until the very end and that’s what I did. I had to push it,” Brintle said. “I did not think I would run that fast on this course... It feels amazing.”
Doughton said she and Brintle pushed each other and were able to feed off the other’s efforts.
“I hope to build on this especially in the years to come,” Doughton said. “My dad told me to like start out faster on the first mile because you’re naturally going to slow down.”
FOLEY HAPPY RUNNING ALONE
Foley thought for most of the race that the other runners were right on his heels. In reality, he built up a lead of more than half a minute by the end of the race.
“He can actually do better by himself,” Underwood said. “he’ll just keep pushing because he doesn’t know where his limit is yet.”
“I was expecting them to stay with me and use that as motivation to push harder,” Foley said.
Foley was in a class of his own Tuesday, and hopes to use that as motivation to continue to improve and beat a personal best at regions.
COUGARS EXTRA MOTIVATED FOR DISTRICTS
Patrick County coach Danel Slaydon called Tuesday’s meet “the most competitive race I’ve seen in the Piedmont District in a long time.”
The Cougars brought extra motivation to the district championship to make it that competitive.
“It is something that they look forward to,” Mishoe said. “That’s to them a very big meet so doing well in that means a lot to them and just kind of getting them in the mindset to do their very best no matter what. No matter how bad the race might feel, afterwards the reward is going to be worth it. So definitely districts is something that they want to do well in and they have done well in today.”
Freshman Irene Smith was one of three Cougars to finish in the top 10 of the girls race.
“It was decent. Good I guess. I felt sick towards the end,” Smith said. “But I felt good too. I beat the girl that coach wanted me to beat, and it was a PR... I had to start thinking about putting my shoulders back, loosen my arms, and start thinking about something good that happened that day.”
MAGNA VISTA BUILDING OFF OF GOOD SEASON
Magna Vista coaches Janie Collins and Christian Mitchell said many of their runners cut as much as seven minutes off of their race times from the beginning of the season to Tuesday.
The Warriors had five girls and one boy running Tuesday, with just one senior among the group.
“We had some new PRs today, so we were really proud of them,” Collins said. “We’re building it.”
Mitchell said the hope is to put in more work this offseason so the team can cut even more time next season.
“I think they’re at a good point now they know what they can do,” Mitchell said. “They’re a hard working team. They’re a good team. They’re like a little family.”
“Hoping they’ll really just build on it because they plan on wanting to run and we’re going to be doing some conditioning throughout the year,” Collins said. “We’re going to try some new stuff, so we’re really just hoping they take the meet today and they try to shave off some time next week for regionals and they really work hard and come back next year.
“Really proud of them. They’ve really come a long way this season.”
RESULTS
2019 Piedmont District XC Championships
Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex
Varsity Girls 5K
1 Katie Brintle 12 Patrick County 21:20.92
2 Piper Doughton 9 Bassett 21:25.69
3 Sophia Hearp 10 Tunstall 22:12.16
4 Logan Kinkema 12 Bassett 22:48.86
5 Madeline Bishop 12 Bassett 23:12.23
6 Alheli Ramos-Garcia 10 Bassett 23:14.23
7 Zoe Kinkema 10 Bassett 23:23.43
8 Chloie Wright 9 Patrick County 23:27.35
9 Irene Smith 9 Patrick County 23:29.40
10 Amanda Goad 9 Bassett 23:37.69
11 Mallory Salley 9 Halifax County 23:48.16
12 Lydia Wenzel 10 Halifax County 24:05.94
13 Abby Eades 9 Tunstall 24:50.06
14 Lacey Flanagan 12 Bassett 25:16.45
15 Brittany Dalton 9 Tunstall 25:35.89
16 Savannah Reid 11 Tunstall 25:54.19
17 Vanessa Mabe 10 Patrick County 26:32.86
18 Makiah Tarply 9 Tunstall 26:48.09
19 Abby Casen 12 Halifax County 26:48.74
20 Analuisa Frias-Alvare 9 Magna Vista 27:02.24
21 Sydney Mahoney 12 Tunstall 27:29.30
22 Jenna Hall 9 Halifax County 27:51.56
23 Morgan Crenshaw 9 Halifax County 28:01.08
24 Jaci Parham 9 Halifax County 28:53.33
25 Taylor Smith 10 Patrick County 29:21.59
26 Abby Epperson 10 Patrick County 29:48.96
27 Victoria Everhart 11 Magna Vista 29:51.93
28 Sophia Barker 9 Tunstall 30:36.84
29 Susanna Watts 11 Halifax County 30:51.64
30 Alyssa Woods 12 Magna Vista 31:50.80
31 Kaede Ikeyama 11 George Washington 32:11.92
32 Hannah Dow 11 George Washington 32:40.60
33 Azeneth Frias-Alvarez 11 Magna Vista 32:40.94
34 Abigail Jimenez 11 Magna Vista 33:08.47
35 Kirsten Ramirez 10 George Washington 38:07.00
Team Scores
1 Bassett 24
2 Patrick County 60
3 Tunstall 65
4 Halifax County 87
5 Magna Vista 140
Varsity Boys 5K
1 Shawn Foley 10 Bassett 17:11.64
2 Andrew Salley 11 Halifax County 17:45.17
3 Seth Wright 12 Patrick County 17:46.32
4 Ashton Weaver 11 Tunstall 17:48.17
5 Charles Hearp 10 Tunstall 18:35.30
6 Vontayvious Brim 12 Bassett 18:44.16
7 Roy Garcia 12 Bassett 18:48.58
8 Zay Martin 11 Bassett 18:50.82
9 Jalyn Jones 9 George Washington 18:53.30
10 Nathan Morrison 10 Bassett 18:57.36
11 Kristian Reynolds 11 Patrick County 19:07.30
12 Greyson Crouch 11 Bassett 19:25.18
13 Will van Opstal 10 Halifax County 19:32.07
14 Jake Arnold 12 Bassett 19:36.43
15 Evan Adkins 12 Tunstall 19:37.29
16 Alfredo Gutierrez 12 Patrick County 19:46.54
17 Brandon Rohrbach 12 Patrick County 20:16.77
18 Chase Powell 12 Halifax County 20:17.90
19 James Francis 11 Halifax County 20:25.69
20 Jc Gonazales 9 Tunstall 20:33.16
21 Riley Brim 10 Patrick County 21:14.14
22 Kelly Featherston 12 Halifax County 21:19.25
23 Cole Grogan 9 Tunstall 21:23.79
24 Nathan Comer 11 Halifax County 21:24.93
25 Westley Mullen 12 Magna Vista 21:44.38
26 Christian Ephriam 12 George Washington 21:49.65
27 Stanford Wells 11 Tunstall 22:07.00
28 Dallas Younger 9 Tunstall 22:10.02
29 Cale Newton 12 Halifax County 22:56.31
30 Cristian Ramirez 10 George Washington 23:14.52
31 Andrew Rakes 9 Patrick County 23:42.14
32 Jacob Betancourt 11 Patrick County 23:45.28
33 Garrett Jones 11 George Washington 23:48.82
34 Dominique Ramirez 12 George Washington 26:16.11
Team Scores
1 Bassett 32
2 Tunstall 67
3 Patrick County 68
4 Halifax County 74
5 George Washington 128
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
