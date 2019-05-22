The Bengals came into the spring with varying expectations for this season. For some, getting to regionals this season is a stepping stone for the future, for others they hope it’s the beginning of an extended postseason run.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 3 Bassett vs. No. 6 Charlottesville
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Smith River Sports Complex
Bassett’s girls soccer team is in a familiar position to last season, when the Bengals went 13-2-1 in the regular season and were the No. 3 seed in the Region 4D tournament.
Bassett again grabbed the No. 3 seed after going 15-4 in the regular season and Piedmont District tournament. And, similar to last year, the Bengals rolled through the regular season thanks to an insane scoring margin, scoring 105 goals while allowing just 19 this year.
The Bengals defense, and goalkeeper Grace Webster, has nine shutouts this season. Ten of the 19 goals allowed came in three losses to VHSL Class 6 Franklin County, by scores of 2-1, 5-0 and 3-0. Thankfully, Bassett won’t have to worry about facing the Eagles anymore this season, although the rest of Region 4D looks to likely have just as much fire power.
Bassett first opponent is Charlottesville, who went through the regular season with a 13-4-1 record. The Black Knights have scored 63 goals (3.5/game) while allowing just 18 (1/game).
The Bengals are scoring 5.5 goals per game, thanks in part to sophomore Caroline Cook, who has tied her own school record with 46 goals this season, a single-season mark she set last year. Cook has also added a team-high 16 assists this season. But she’s not alone in helping Bassett’s high-powered offense. Lacey Flanagan has 15 goals and 10 assists this season, Abbie Laine has 13 goals and 11 assists, and Allie Laine has 11 goals and 11 assists.
Bassett, which made the Region 4D semifinals a season ago, will need to defeat Charlottesville and one more game to make the state tournament. A win over the Black Knights would mean the Bengals face the winner No. 2 Blacksburg (14-0-3), a team that made the state semi-finals a year ago, and No. 7 E.C. Glass (8-4-1).
BASEBALL
No. 6 Bassett at No. 3 Jefferson Forest
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Jefferson Forest High School
Maybe the surprise of the Piedmont District this season, Bassett enters the Region 4D tournament at 14-7 and the No. 6 seed in David Cunningham’s first season as the team’s head coach.
The Bengals lost to Halifax County in the Piedmont District tournament, but did defeat the Comets earlier this season. Bassett also defeated Chatham this season, so the Bengals have experience this year facing off against top-tier competition. Bassett has enjoyed some theatrics this season, earning walk-off wins in a handful of games, including three in the final two weeks of the season.
The bats contributed an average of just over six runs per game, while the pitching staff surrendered just fewer than five runs per game. Led by senior Austin Custer, the Bengals have a pitching staff that can help keep Bassett in games in the postseason.
In Jefferson Forest (16-4) the Bengals are up against a well-balanced opponent that averages nearly eight runs per game and stymies opposing bats with an average of 3.5 runs allowed per game.
The Bengals have played this season with a lot of mojo, and that will need to continue when they hit the diamond tonight in Bedford if they want to pull off the first round upset.
SOFTBALL
No. 6 Bassett at No. 3 William Byrd
Thursday, 6 p.m. at William Byrd High School
The Bengals (5-13) knew this would be a rebuilding season, fielding a number of younger players playing in their first varsity seasons, but down the stretch Bassett pulled off wins against Franklin County and Magna Vista, showing that even with their inexperience they could still compete with top-level opposition.
Bassett earned the No. 6 seed in the Region 4D tournament and will travel to face No. 3 William Byrd (13-5). The Terries faced Franklin County twice this season and won both times. Byrd also defeated Lord Botetourt twice this season in three meetings, a top seed in the Region 3D tournament.
The Bengals will have to get hot at the plate, starting with home run threat Jade Hylton at the top of the order. William Byrd pitching has only allowed 47 runs in 18 games this season, 12 coming in last week’s district tournament loss against Lord Botetourt.
The upset-minded Bengals will hit the diamond at William Byrd tonight at 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 8 Bassett at No. 1 Charlottesville
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Charlottesville High School
It’s been a tough season for Bassett on the pitch. The Bengals (5-11-2) suffered more losses this season than in the last three years combined. There have been a number of factors that have gone into that, but the team has improved as the season has gone along.
The Bengals wrapped up the season with back-to-back wins against G.W.-Danville and then three straight one-goal losses against Halifax, Franklin County, and Magna Vista.
Even in one of the toughest seasons in recent memory, the Bengals still found a way into the Region 4D tournament. Unfortunately, the Bengals snuck into the No. 8 seed and will have to travel to No. 1 Charlottesville (15-1-1), the team that eliminated the Bengals from the region tournament in the semifinals last season.
Charlottesville has only allowed 11 goals in 17 games this season, while scoring four goals per game on the other side. Bassett will try to come up with a game plan to help slow that down, but the Bengals will need more luck from the posts. The Bengals have scored 24 goals this season while allowing 38.
The Bengals will try to pull off the stunning upset at 6 p.m. tonight.