The last image most saw of Kobe Bryant before his untimely death early Sunday morning wasn’t of him on the basketball court.
He was beside it.
Bryant was sitting courtside at a game, next to his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also passed in Sunday’s horrific helicopter crash in Southern California. Bryant, an NBA legend, was teaching her about basketball, the sport he loved first and, in that moment, the thing they loved together. It was a photo so familiar for so many women and girls who learned how to love sports watching it on the sidelines or in their living rooms next to their own dads.
Bryant’s legacy will be in the stats and accolades that show up at the top of his Wikipedia page. Five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008, 18 all-star game appearances, four times being named the game’s MVP. On and on the awards go. And for two decades that’s who he was. A superstar on the court with a complicated life and legacy off of it.
But in the nearly four years since the Lakers’ No. 24 (and before that No. 8) left the court for the final time, that legacy has become less complicated. His legacy is now one of someone who spent his post-playing days sharing his love of basketball with the world and making sure that game was accessible to everyone.
It would be irresponsible to say Bryant’s past is without flaw. He was credibly accused of sexual assault in 2003, when he was 25 years old. The charges were later dropped, but not before doing major damage to his reputation and public persona.
But I’m a firm believer people can change, and when it comes to apologies, actions speak louder than words. In the time since those allegations Bryant has proven to be a champion for inclusion for women in sports, especially on the basketball court. He coached his daughter’s travel team and let young female athletes know that the “Mamba mentality,” for which he was known, wasn’t just for men.
He forged a close personal friendship with University of Oregon women's basketball superstar Sabrina Ionescu, largely believed to be the No. 1 pick in this summer’s WNBA Draft. He did an episode of his ESPN+ show “Details” breaking down her skills on the court.
In a time when every story and post about the WNBA comes with a response from keyboard warriors who spout nonsense about how they think they could defeat the women in a game of one-on-one and that WNBA players should “get back in the kitchen,” Bryant saw female professional athletes as just that – athletes. It was just four days before his death that he told CNN, when asked if a woman could ever play in the NBA, “I think there are a couple players that could play in the NBA right now, honestly.” He mentioned former MVPs Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne as those skilled enough to make the leap.
And Bryant’s favorite female athlete was his daughter Gianna, the one known as GiGi seen next to him in so many basketball photos. A video of a recent appearance by Bryant on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" shows Kimmel asking if GiGi would like to one day play in the WNBA.
“Oh yeah," Bryant says. "The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans will come up to me and say, ‘Hey you gotta have a boy. … You’ve got to have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy.’ And she’s like, ‘No way, I got this,'"
Bryant then says that he always tells her, “Yes, you do.”
For so many female athletes, you get used to hearing from outside voices that you’re not good enough. It’s often that one voice, a dad or a coach or just a fan of your game, that sticks out as the one saying everyone else is wrong.
Kobe Bryant was a dad, a coach and a champion for women’s sports, and his words and his actions were hugely influential in that realm. His and his daughter’s deaths aren’t just sad because of what he did, they are gut-wrenching because of what the two of them still had left to do.
