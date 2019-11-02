Carlisle senior Will Johnston has come up big for the Chiefs many times in his career, and Friday he did it again.
Johnston scored three of the Chiefs’ four goals to help Carlisle open the VISAA boys soccer state tournament with a 4-0 win over Hampton Roads Academy at Smith River Sports Complex.
The senior opened the scoring in the first minutes of the game, and twice more in the second half.
“It felt great, butt the win means more to me, for real,” Johnston said after the game. “As long as we play as a team and get the win that’s all I care about.”
Vitor Otsuka scored the other goal for Carlisle, a penalty kick in stoppage time of the first half.
Goalkeeper Gabriel Torres had five saves for Carlisle, including coming up big in the first half, with saves on a free kick, a diving stop in front of the goal, and another save off of a shot directly after a corner kick, all coming within a six minute span.
“You see a zero on the scoreboard that’s all you can ask of them,” Johnston said.
“Gabriel, our keeper, played phenomenal. Made some key saves, especially early in the first half,” said Carlisle head coach Grant Boaz. “Defensively we played very well. I’m proud of the boys. The second half we locked in, we made it compact and we made it hard for them to break us down. The second half I wasn’t really worried about much. The first half we gave them a few too many opportunities, but besides that we played well.”
Boaz called Friday’s win a “great way” to start the state tournament. The Chiefs are now one win away from a ninth straight trip to the state semifinals. Carlisle has played in three straight state championship games, including a win in 2017.
Carlisle has 11 seniors in this year’s squad.
“It’s our last home game ever, which is hard to think about because I’ve been here since I was 2,” Johnston said. “It’s hard to think about but that was our motivation today.
“A lot has happened to us this season, a lot of sacrifices we had to make. We have heavy hearts right now… if you know you know, but we’re playing with heavy hearts.”
Carlisle is 8-3-2 on the season, and the No. 7 seed in the state tournament. HRA was the No. 10 seed.
“I saw a team... a team that wanted it more than our opponent,” Boaz said. “It was a team effort from start to finish. We won the 50/50 balls, we won the second balls, we did everything right, eveyrthing I asked of them all week leading up to this game. And we did what we needed to do.”
Boaz was most proud of his team holding the early lead. That wasn’t the case in other games earlier this season. Having so many seniors has helped with staying positive throughout the game.
“For them it’s nothing new,” Boaz said. “The pressure, they’re comfortable with it, they’re fun with it. That’s why you see the light spirits up with them. it helps me as a coach and definitely helps them as players.”
“We know we can’t just switch off,” Johnston said. “We have to keep a killer mindset all the time, and our seniors, we all have to lead so we just try to hype everybody up as best as we can.”
The Chiefs now move on to the state quarterfinals to take on No. 2 seeded Covenant (16-1-2). The Eagles defeated Carlisle 4-2 on October 11 in Charlottesville, a game the Chiefs led 2-1 at the half.
“It was one of those games where we let that halftime lead slip,” Boaz said. “We’ve learned, we know what we need to do to go up there and get the job done this time.
Carlisle will take on Covenant in Charlottesville on Monday at 3 p.m. If they win they’ll play the state semifinals on Thursday at City Stadium in Richmond.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
