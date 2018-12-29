Carlisle’s girls basketball team and hosts Rockingham County High School were tied at 19-19 at the start of the third quarter of Friday night’s championship game of the Rockingham County Christmas Classic tournament. But the Cougars would go on to outscore the Chiefs 16-3 in the third and 13-8 in the fourth for the 20 point win, 48-28.
The Chiefs’ biggest struggles came with turnovers and their inability to get past Rockingham’s diamond-and-1 full-court press, something Carlisle hadn’t see in any previous contests this season. The Cougars forced three straight turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to a 13-5 lead, but Carlisle would finish the first on a 6-2 run, ending with a steal and score at the buzzer by Daisy Harris to go into the second down 15-11.
The defenses went to work in the second, with just a total of 10 points scored. Amara Harrell knocked down two free throws midway through the second to bring the Chiefs within two, 19-17, and neither team would score the rest of the way into the break.
“I thought we had an awesome first half,” said Carlisle Head Coach Mancino Craighead. “We came out fearless, we did the little things. We were ready for their press… we were ready for it in the first half but I think their depth kind of helped them push the lead and get the win later on in the game.”
Carlisle kept it close in the first half, and defensively was able to stifle the Cougars early, outrebounding them 14-7 in the first two quarters. But with only seven players dressed out, Craighead said his squad simply ran out of gas as the game went on. The Cougars had five steals and forced seven additional Carlisle turnovers in the second half.
“We haven’t seen that all year,” Craighead said. “We got here and we kind of went over the press with some chalk-talk and everything. But I thought with our young girls I thought we did a great job handling it for the most part. The second half we were a little tired, and I realized that. When you’re only playing five or six players they get a little winded and I think that was probably the difference in the ballgame.”
The game was the second in the tournament for Carlisle. Harris and sophomore Makayla Poole were named to the all-tournament team. Poole had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Harris had 14 points and eight rebounds in the Chiefs’ 45-36 victory over Atkins High School in Game 1 of the tournament Thursday night.
Before the loss, Carlisle had won three straight games by margins of 48, 23 and 9 points. The Chiefs have yet to allow 50 points to an opponent in six games this season.
“We’ve gotten so much better since Day 1 of practice,” Craighead said. “I noticed we do a good job of playing our half-court defense, we talk to each other, we help each other out. Our struggles are shooting and scoring, but I told the girls until we get better at that we’re going to have to rely on defense. We do a really good job of that.”
Harris led the Chiefs with 10 points and added five rebounds and six steals Friday. Cali Martin added seven points, six rebounds and four steals. Poole had two points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Craighead hopes his team can see from Friday’s game that his young squad can hang with any team they play, and they can learn from the way Rockingham played.
“They (Rockingham) move the ball really, really well,” he said. “That’s an awesome program, they’re well-coached, and they moved the ball and got us out of position. And that’s what I told the girls after the game. That’s how we would want to move the basketball. You move it quickly and crisply and you get people out of position and then you’re able to get wide open shots and that’s what they were able to do tonight. But overall I’m very, very proud of my young team and I know we’re going to get better because we work hard and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Carlisle (4-2) will return home on Friday to take on R.J. Reynolds at 5 p.m.
“With what we have done so far this year I’m very, very pleased with my team,” Craighead said. “They’ve given me everything they have, they listen, and that’s what it’s all about. And I know we’re young but we’re going to put it together and I told the girls hopefully by the end of February, early March that’s when we want to be playing well in that state tournament time.”
Rockingham County 48,
Carlisle 28
Chiefs 11 6 3 8 – 28
Cougars 15 4 16 13 – 48
Carlisle: D. Harris 10pts, 5 rebs, 6 steals; C. Martin 7 pts, 6 rebs, 4 steals; A. Harrell 6 pts, 2 rebs, 2 steals, 2 assts; M. Ritter 3 pts, 5 rebs; M. Poole 2pts, 5 rebs, 2 blocks